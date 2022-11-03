BP rakes in underlying profit of $8.2 billion amid elevated gas prices

Elevated gas prices were again kind to BP, which raked in an underlying replacement cost profit of $8.2 billion in the third quarter.

BP made $8.5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the previous quarter. It blamed the slight decline on weaker refining margins, lower liquid realizations and diminished oil trading results.

“This quarter’s results reflect us continuing to perform while transforming. We remain focused on helping to solve the energy trilemma — secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We are providing the oil and gas the world needs today — while at the same time — investing to accelerate the energy transition. Our agreement on Archaea Energy is the most recent step in our strategic transformation of BP," CEO Bernard Looney said.

The London-based multinational energy company, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakefront, reported a net loss of $2.2 billion for the quarter as the result of accounting and not business operations: specifically, inventory holding losses net of tax of $2.2 billion and a charge for adjusting items net of tax of $8.1 billion. The charge included adverse fair value accounting effects resulting from increases in gas prices.

BP pulled in $8.3 billion in operating cash flow in the third quarter. It reduced its debt to $22 billion and invested $3.2 billion in capital expenditure.

It expects to spend about $15.5 billion on capital expenditure in 2022 if it completes its acquisition of Archaea Energy by year's end.

BP bought back $2.9 billion in shares in the third quarter and plans to buy back another $2.5 billion in shares. So far this year, the company has spent $8.5 billion or 60% of total cash flow to buy back $2.5 billion in shares to return value to shareholders by putting more money back in their pockets.

The company plans to continue to put 60% of incoming cash flow to buy back more shares from its investors so long as it maintains a strong investment-grade credit rating.

BP continues to invest in bioenergy, renewable and hydrogen, including two projects in the United Kingdom that were shortlisted by the government for support of carbon capture, use and storage. BP also is looking to expand electric vehicle charging stations at its gas stations in North America and Germany.