BP reportedly selling major stake in U.S. pipelines, including to Whiting refinery

BP is reportedly selling a major stake in its U.S. pipelines, including to the BP Whiting Refinery.

Bloomberg is reporting the London-based energy giant sold a $700 million stake in BP Pipelines, including pipelines that run to its largest refinery in Whiting, to the investment firm Sixth Street. BP owns or manages more than 4,300 miles of pipelines that carry 1.1 million barrels or crude oil and refined petroleum products.

BP said in a news release it had reaped "$0.7 billion from the sale of a 49% interest in a controlled affiliate holding certain refined product and crude logistics assets onshore U.S.," but the company declined to comment further.

The operator of the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago said it had reached its debt reduction target for the first quarter of this year by selling off assets. The company had $38.9 billion in debt at the end of the fourth quarter.

BP's debt was posted to grow during the first half of this year because of severance payments, a $1.2 billion pre-tax annual Gulf of Mexico oil spill payment and a payment owed to Equinor over an offshore joint wind venture.