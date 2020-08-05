You are the owner of this article.
BP reports $16.8 billion quarterly loss, cuts dividend in half
The BP Whiting Refinery is show in this file photo. The London-based company lost $16.8 billion in the second quarter.

 Times File Photo

BP lost $16.8 billion in in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic cratered crude oil prices.

The London-based energy giant, which just acquired the remainder of the Fowler Ridge Wind Farm off of Interstate 65 in downstate Indiana, reiterated its long-term intentions to eventually reduce its carbon footprint to net zero amid the carnage of the hefty quarterly loss.

“These headline results have been driven by another very challenging quarter, but also by the deliberate steps we have taken as we continue to re-imagine energy and reinvent BP," CEO Bernard Looney said. "In particular, our reset of long-term price assumptions and the related impairment and exploration write-off charges had a major impact. Beneath these, however, our performance remained resilient, with good cash flow and — most importantly — safe and reliable operations.”

BP turned a $1.8 billion profit in the second quarter of 2019. 

But this past quarter it suffered from lower oil and gas prices, lower demand for fuels and lubricants, and weak refining margins. Its underlying replacement cost was $6.7 billion in the second quarter, as compared to a profit of $2.8 billion at the same time a year earlier.

The quarterly loss included a net post-tax charge of $10.9 billion for non-operating items, including $9.2 billion in post-tax non-cash impairments largely related to long-term price assumptions.

BP pulled in $4.8 billion in operating cash flow, including $1.5 billion in working capital release. It paid $1.1 billion last quarter as compensation for the damage it caused during the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The company cut 10,000 jobs and expects to reduce cash costs of $1.5 billion this year and $2.5 billion by the end of 2021. To conserve cash during the worldwide pandemic that has disrupted much of the world economy, BP cut its dividend in half to 5.25 cents per share.

Business Reporter

