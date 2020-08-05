BP reports $16.8 billion quarterly loss, cuts dividend in half

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BP lost $16.8 billion in in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic cratered crude oil prices.

The London-based energy giant, which just acquired the remainder of the Fowler Ridge Wind Farm off of Interstate 65 in downstate Indiana, reiterated its long-term intentions to eventually reduce its carbon footprint to net zero amid the carnage of the hefty quarterly loss.

“These headline results have been driven by another very challenging quarter, but also by the deliberate steps we have taken as we continue to re-imagine energy and reinvent BP," CEO Bernard Looney said. "In particular, our reset of long-term price assumptions and the related impairment and exploration write-off charges had a major impact. Beneath these, however, our performance remained resilient, with good cash flow and — most importantly — safe and reliable operations.”

BP turned a $1.8 billion profit in the second quarter of 2019.

But this past quarter it suffered from lower oil and gas prices, lower demand for fuels and lubricants, and weak refining margins. Its underlying replacement cost was $6.7 billion in the second quarter, as compared to a profit of $2.8 billion at the same time a year earlier.