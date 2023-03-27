Fortune 500 convenience store giant Arko Corp. is encouraging the TravelCenters of America board to spurn BP's $1.3 billion acquisition offer and instead consider its "superior" proposal.

TravelCenters of America has truck stops off interstate highways across the country, including in Gary, Lake Station, Porter and DeMotte.

BP, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, offered $86 per share in cash to buy the retail business, or six times TravelCenters's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the last 12 months.

Arko offered $92 a share but the TravelCenters of America dismissed it, as it would rely heavily on outside financing and the timeframe for due diligence would potentially imperil the BP deal with no certainty it would then go through.

Richmond, Virginia-based Arko, one of the largest convenience store operators and wholesalers of fuel in the United States, sent a letter to the board asking for its proposal to be considered instead of excluded.

"Arko believes the board’s decision regarding Arko's proposal was incorrect and not in the best interests of TravelCenters’ stockholders," the company said in a news release. "Arko's proposal is superior to BP’s offer of $86 a share, and engaging with Arko is obviously beneficial for TravelCenters’ stockholders. Arko's proposal represents a meaningful premium of $6.00 per share to the value of BP’s offer, adding nearly $100 million in additional value to TravelCenters’ stockholders. The proposal maintains the discipline that Arko's stockholders are accustomed to, and that is characteristic of Arko's systematic growth strategy designed to increase cash flow and profitability."

Arko, which sells gas, snacks, beverages, beer and candy at gas stations across the county, said the TravelCenters' board should consider its strong financial position.

"Arko is prepared to immediately commence confirmatory due diligence and quickly enter into an agreement and plan of merger along with the other ancillary arrangements on the same material terms as in the merger agreement with BP," the company said in the news release. "As one of the most acquisitive operators of convenience stores in the United States, with 23 transactions completed since 2013 and one pending and expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, Arko has never required any financing conditions and has closed every acquisition it has put under contract. Arko's proposal to TravelCenters offers no financing-related conditions."

BP has been looking to diversify its portfolio amid concerns over climate change, including by expanding its retail footprint. It already operates thousands of BP and Amoco gas stations across the country. Arko is looking to not cede market share to a competitor.

"Arko urges TravelCenters’ board to seriously consider Arko's superior proposal to acquire TravelCenters of America. Arko believes it is riskless to TravelCenters’ stockholders for TravelCenters’ board to engage with Arko, and that doing so could reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal," the company said in its news release.