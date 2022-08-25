 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

BP’s Chief U.S. Economist to give talk at Lakeshore Chamber membership luncheon.

  • 0
BP’s Chief U.S. Economist to give talk at Lakeshore Chamber Membership Luncheon.

A panel addresses the crowd at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 16th annual Business Expo at the Dynasty Banquet Center in Hammond last year. 

 Joseph S. Pete

BP’s chief U.S. economist will give a talk to members of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at their September meeting.

Michael Cohen will give a presentation on BP's "Statistical Review of World Energy" at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Dynasty Banquet Hall, 4125 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the presentation starts at noon.

Cohen will review BP's annual look at the state of the energy industry and what sources energy is coming from. BP, whose largest refinery is in Whiting, analyzes trends and extrapolates what to expect in the future.

Cohen typically presents the report each year at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago.

Cohen also serves as head of oil and refining in BP's Strategy and Sustainability Group. 

People are also reading…

He previously served as Barclays’ Global Head of Commodities Research and as an economist with the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Department of Energy’s Office of Policy and International Affairs. He also worked as a senior member of the Oil Markets Division at the IEA and as a trading desk analyst for American Electric Power.

The Ohio State University graduate is a fellow at the Colorado School of Mines who often lectures on energy issues, oil markets and geopolitics.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. RSVP to paula@lakeshorechamber.com or call 219-931-1000. For more information, visit www.lakeshorechamber.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Alverno Labs interview with Sam Terese

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts