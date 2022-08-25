BP’s Chief U.S. Economist to give talk at Lakeshore Chamber membership luncheon.

BP’s chief U.S. economist will give a talk to members of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at their September meeting.

Michael Cohen will give a presentation on BP's "Statistical Review of World Energy" at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Dynasty Banquet Hall, 4125 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the presentation starts at noon.

Cohen will review BP's annual look at the state of the energy industry and what sources energy is coming from. BP, whose largest refinery is in Whiting, analyzes trends and extrapolates what to expect in the future.

Cohen typically presents the report each year at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in Hammond and East Chicago.

Cohen also serves as head of oil and refining in BP's Strategy and Sustainability Group.

He previously served as Barclays’ Global Head of Commodities Research and as an economist with the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Department of Energy’s Office of Policy and International Affairs. He also worked as a senior member of the Oil Markets Division at the IEA and as a trading desk analyst for American Electric Power.

The Ohio State University graduate is a fellow at the Colorado School of Mines who often lectures on energy issues, oil markets and geopolitics.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. RSVP to paula@lakeshorechamber.com or call 219-931-1000. For more information, visit www.lakeshorechamber.com.