BP slashing 10,000 jobs but looking to preserve frontline workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BP plans to slash 10,000 jobs worldwide by the end of the year after the coronavirus pandemic caused oil and gas prices to crater, with crude oil at one point falling below $0 a barrel.

The company does not know if the cuts will include the BP Whiting Refinery, where about 1,800 United Steelworkers union steelworkers work on the lakeshore.

"This is the start of a process and so we don’t have specifics about regions or business areas," BP spokeswoman Sarah Howell said.

BP said it is looking to preserve frontline jobs like the downstream production jobs at the BP Whiting Refinery, the London-based energy giant's largest refinery in the world.

"We introduced a three-month redundancy freeze back in March to ease some of the immediate worry for people. That moratorium ends today," BP CEO Bernard Looney said in a letter to employees. "We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP – most by the end of this year. The majority of people affected will be in office-based jobs. We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritizing safe and reliable operations."

The company plans to cut payroll and costs after crude oil prices plunged to just under $40 a barrel this week, down from more than $63 a barrel in February.