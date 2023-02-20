BP spent $25 million on contractors in Indiana last year, employing more than 1,800 tradespeople on maintenance and capital projects.

The London-based energy giant outlined its economic impact on the Hoosier State in its newly released U.S. Impact Report. It operates the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago. The former Standard Oil Refinery can produce up to 440,000 barrels per day and up to 7% of the nation's asphalt.

BP also owns the Fowler Ridge Wind Farms downstate, having recently bought the remaining 50% interest in the Fowler Ridge 1 wind farm, boosting its wind capacity by more than 15% to 1,076 megawatts. The three wind farms in Benton County have 355 turbines that power about 160,00 homes a year.

BP is also building the Bellflower solar farm 40 miles east of Indianapolis. It will generate 173 megawatts of energy, or enough to power 26,800 homes a year.

The company employs more than 1,800 workers in Indiana, where it supports 75 vendors and an estimated 52,000 jobs. It paid $51 million in taxes and has given $2.4 million to local charities since 2017.

BP also employs 2,500 workers at its offices in downtown Chicago. It spent $470 million with Illinois vendors last year, paid $27 million in taxes and supported 270 vendors. Over the last six years, it's given $6.5 million to charitable causes in Illinois, where it for instance sponsored the BP Pedestrian Bridge that connects Millennium Park with Maggie Daley Park.

The company is backing efforts to bring carbon capture and storage and hydrogen to the area.

"We’ve been in action at the federal level, actively supporting policy incentives for carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, as well as funding for large-scale pilot and demonstration projects and large-scale storage and infrastructure," BP said in the report. "We pair CCS and hydrogen because they go hand-in-hand. Low-carbon hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification of global energy systems. Hydrogen can provide the energy high-heat industries need to operate and emits only water when combusted."

Indiana passed a carbon sequestration bill, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed at the BP Whiting Refinery in September.

"This is a key step for carbon capture and storage investments to unlock Indiana’s incredible potential for large-scale carbon storage," BP said in the report. "It is also an opportunity to cut carbon emissions with proven technology, including emissions from heavy emitting industries like steel and cement and grow the economy."