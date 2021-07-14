BP to acquire Thorntons convenience store chain

BP is buying the Thorntons convenience store for an undisclosed sum to expand its retail footprint across the United States.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, will take 208 gas stations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. BP will keep the Thorntons brand as independent from its own BP and Amoco gas stations.

“We have a proud history of high-quality retail brands across the country," BP American Chairman and President David Lawler said. "Incorporating Thorntons into our business combines their customer-first culture with our existing US retail network and will help us deliver our convenience strategy of offering customers what they want, where and when they want it.”

BP already owned a stack in Louisville, Kentucky-based Thorntons but bought out the remaining majority share from ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. The deal will make BP one of the top convenience store operators in the Midwest.

Convenience retail is growing at a rate of more than 5% a year worldwide, Euromonitor estimates. BP hopes to tap that growth to nearly double its $5 billion a year in earnings from its convenience and mobility business by 2030.