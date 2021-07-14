BP to acquire Thorntons convenience store chain

BP is buying the Thorntons convenience store for an undisclosed sum to expand its retail footprint across the United States.
The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, will take 208 gas stations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. BP will keep the Thorntons brand as independent from its own BP and Amoco gas stations.
“We have a proud history of high-quality retail brands across the country," BP American Chairman and President David Lawler said. "Incorporating Thorntons into our business combines their customer-first culture with our existing US retail network and will help us deliver our convenience strategy of offering customers what they want, where and when they want it.”
BP already owned a stack in Louisville, Kentucky-based Thorntons but bought out the remaining majority share from ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. The deal will make BP one of the top convenience store operators in the Midwest.
Convenience retail is growing at a rate of more than 5% a year worldwide, Euromonitor estimates. BP hopes to tap that growth to nearly double its $5 billion a year in earnings from its convenience and mobility business by 2030.
BP aims to grow from around 2,000 convenience stores today to more than 3,000 in a decade, delivering returns of 15% to 20%.
"We are committed to putting the customer at the heart of what we do to help accelerate the mobility revolution and redefine the convenience experience at service stations," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility and convenience, BP Americas. "Thorntons has generated long-term customer loyalty over the last 50 years because of its best-in-class operations. We are excited to welcome them into our family.”
Thorntons does not currently have any Northwest Indiana locations but has multiple stores in the Indianapolis metro and greater Chicagoland, including in Lockport, Aurora, Naperville, West Dundee and Waukegan.