 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BP to acquire Thorntons convenience store chain
urgent

BP to acquire Thorntons convenience store chain

BP to acquire Thorntons convenience store chain

A Thorntons convenience store is shown.

 Provided

BP is buying the Thorntons convenience store for an undisclosed sum to expand its retail footprint across the United States.

The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, will take 208 gas stations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. BP will keep the Thorntons brand as independent from its own BP and Amoco gas stations.

BP pulled in $2.6 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the first quarter, up from $0.1 billion the previous quarter. The company attributed its better-than-expected quarter to higher oil prices, bigger refining margins and "exceptional gas marketing and trading performance."

“We have a proud history of high-quality retail brands across the country," BP American Chairman and President David Lawler said. "Incorporating Thorntons into our business combines their customer-first culture with our existing US retail network and will help us deliver our convenience strategy of offering customers what they want, where and when they want it.”

BP already owned a stack in Louisville, Kentucky-based Thorntons but bought out the remaining majority share from ArcLight Capital Partners LLC. The deal will make BP one of the top convenience store operators in the Midwest.

Convenience retail is growing at a rate of more than 5% a year worldwide, Euromonitor estimates. BP hopes to tap that growth to nearly double its $5 billion a year in earnings from its convenience and mobility business by 2030.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

BP aims to grow from around 2,000 convenience stores today to more than 3,000 in a decade, delivering returns of 15% to 20%.

"We are committed to putting the customer at the heart of what we do to help accelerate the mobility revolution and redefine the convenience experience at service stations," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility and convenience, BP Americas. "Thorntons has generated long-term customer loyalty over the last 50 years because of its best-in-class operations. We are excited to welcome them into our family.”

Thorntons does not currently have any Northwest Indiana locations but has multiple stores in the Indianapolis metro and greater Chicagoland, including in Lockport, Aurora, Naperville, West Dundee and Waukegan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts