BP to buy Archaea Energy for $4.1 billion in renewable natural gas push

BP is acquiring renewable natural gas company Archaea Energy for $4.1 billion in a push toward more bioenergy.

The London-based energy giant that runs the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakefront said it will acquire the Houston-based company for $3.3 billion in cash and the assumption of $800 million in net debt. BP is paying $26 per share or a 38% premium on the stock price.

The deal will greatly expand BP's biogas offerings.

BP is looking to rapidly grow bioenergy production, which it expects to account for 40% of its capital expenditure by 2025 and 50% by 2030. It says the deal will help it reach net zero by 2050, help customers with carbonization goals and reduce the carbon intensity of its projects.

“Archaea is a fantastic fast-growing business, and BP will add distinctive value through our trading business and customer reach. It will accelerate our key bioenergy growth engine, creating a real leader in the biogas sector, and support our net zero ambition," CEO Bernard Looney said.

Archaea Energy operates 50 natural gas and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across the United States that take decomposing organic matter and transform it into a fuel that can pass through pipelines. The company makes about 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day of renewable natural gas. That addition would increase BP's biogas supply volumes by 50%.

“Archaea has become one of the largest and fastest growing RNG platforms in the US and today’s announcement will further enable this business to realize its full potential," Archaea Energy CEO Nick Storck said. "BP is a world-class partner with an operational history in the RNG value chain that is fully aligned with ours and our partners’, and I look forward to our hard-working team joining the bp organization to help achieve their bioenergy goals.”

The company had more than 80 projects in its development pipeline, including a joint venture with Republic Services to develop 40 renewable natural gas projects across the country. By tapping landfill gas, it expects a five-fold increase in renewable natural gas output by 2030.

“The acquisition of Archaea by BP allows us to accelerate decarbonization through our innovative joint venture with Archaea," Republic Services President and CEO Jon Vander Ark said. "With our shared focus on sustainability, this joint venture provides additional opportunities to work together on other decarbonization and environmental services initiatives.”

BP said the acquisition could increase its biogas supply volumes to around 70,000 barrels per day by 2030.

“Our biogas team is already one of the leading suppliers of renewable natural gas in North America," BP America Chairman and President Dave Lawler said. "This deal accelerates our ability to deliver cleaner energy, generate significant earnings in a fast-growing sector and help reduce emissions. This could help bp take a significant stride toward our net zero ambition."

BP expects the investment will delivery double-digit returns. It aims to increase the business's EBITDA or Earnings Before, Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amoritization to $500 million by 2025 and $1 billion by 2027.

The company expects biogas will contribute $2 billion to its EBITDA by 2030, or double what it was before. It now expects to bring in more than $10 billion from its transition growth businesses like bioenergy, wind, solar and other renewables.