BP is exploring carbon capture and storage in Indiana to address the greenhouse gases scientists say are causing climate change and will update the public on its efforts at open houses next week, including one Wednesday at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

The London-based energy company, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery, has been looking at capturing emissions at its refinery in north Lake County and other industrial facilities, such as the steel mills along the Lake Michigan lakefront, and trapping them in underground caves in Indiana.

During the open houses, company officials will talk about its plans to cut back its carbon footprint. It will provide information about the carbon capture process and what it could mean for the communities.

"BP is committed to creating meaningful connections with members of the communities where we operate, and we want to engage transparently during each step of the process," company spokesman Josh Hicks said. "Our open house will follow a trade-show style format and provide residents and community stakeholders with the opportunity to engage one-on-one with BP subject-matter experts."

The upcoming open house schedule, in Central time, is 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Benton County Country Club and Golf Course, 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart and 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at Fair Oaks Farms in Newton County.

The energy multinational, whose largest refinery in the world is along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Northwest Indiana, has already hosted open houses in Jasper, White and Pulaski counties.