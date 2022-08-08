BP to sell stake in Toledo refinery, leaving it with just two refineries in the United States

BP is selling its 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Northwest Ohio.
The London-based multinational energy giant, whose BP Whiting Refinery is its largest globally, is selling its interest in the Toledo Refinery for $300 million to Cenovus Energy Inc.
BP also recently sold Cenovus its Sunrise oil sands project in Alberta, Canada while acquiring Cenovus’s stake in the Bay du Nord oil exploration project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
Cenovus was its joint venture partner in the refinery, which BP ran. Cenovus will buy out BP's stake in the refinery, acquire the inventory and take over operations.
The BP-Husky Refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil a day, turning it into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, asphalt, propane, and other petroleum products. It's operated in Toledo for more than 100 years.
It employs 580 workers, who will become Cenovus employees when the deal closes at the end of the year.
“We are proud of the business we have built in Toledo, which has provided thousands of good-paying jobs and made significant contributions to Ohio’s economy and America’s energy security for decades. As our partner in Ohio, Cenovus is ideally placed to take this important business into the future," said Dave Lawler, chairman and president of BP America.
BP initially sold a 50% stake in the refinery to Cenovus in 2008. It entered into a multi-year supply agreement with Cenovus as part of the sale.
BP will be left with just two refineries in the United States: the BP Whiting Refinery and the Cherry Point refinery in Washington.
"I am incredibly proud of the people who safely operate this refinery every day. Their unwavering dedication and expertise have helped provide a strong foundation for the future of this facility, which will continue to provide jobs in this community and energy for this region for years to come," said Des Gillen, vice president, BP-Husky Toledo Refinery.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lucy's BBQ, Nekter Juice Bar and The Original Steaks & Hoagies opening
Open
A transplant from Austin brought authentic Texas-style barbecue to the Region.
Hammond native Nick Kleutsch moved down to Austin with musical aspirations. When his band broke up, he knew he'd be returning to the Region.
Kleutsch thought about what he would bring back home to Northwest Indiana and considered what people would ask him about his time in the Lone Star State.
The answer was immediately obvious: barbecue.
"I thought about what I could start picking up," he said. "I started diving deep into Texas Monthly's 'Top 50 Barbecue,' which is a big deal — they only come out with the list every four years. Being one of the top few places out of 400 or 500 restaurants is a huge deal."
Kleutsch sought apprenticeships at some of the most acclaimed barbecue joints in central Texas. He ended up learning from Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis, a Texas Monthly Top 10 BBQ restaurant, and Ben Lambert, formerly of the acclaimed Franklin’s BBQ that people wait hours in line to get a table at, and now the owner of JNL BBQ.
"I started asking those guys if they had jobs, saying I would work for free so long as I could learn from you," he said. "I got some shifts and learned to cook from them."
He came back and opened Lucy's BBQ inside Brewfest at 8347 Kennedy Ave. in Highland.
"I thought about starting a food truck," he said. "I had been going to Brewfest for years and knew they had a kitchen they weren't utilizing. I could use it to serve food, to put a barbecue restaurant in there."
Burger made from brisket
Lucy's BBQ currently offers three sandwiches: brisket, pulled pork and a half-pound smoked prime cheeseburger made from trim from the brisket. It also has pork spare ribs that use craft beer to create a barbecue sauce that's used as a glaze.
"Most places in NWI use a gas-assist cooker," he said. "We keep it Texas traditional with a 500-gallon all-wood offset smoker. I spend 12 to 15 hours a day feeding the smoker by hand, which creates a product that can never be replicated by an automated system."
It's what he learned in Texas.
"Central Texas is a mecca for barbecue," Kleutsch said. "The type of smoker used there is an old propane tank fed by all wood. A lot of the places out here people rave about use gas-assist smokers, where you press a button and the smoker does all the work. I load a log every 45 minutes. It's just me and the smoker and the meat. That's how you get moist ribs if you want it to fall off the bone a little bit. You just need some oak. White oak is really prevalent around here. Barbecue is about using what you've got."
He's passionate about barbecue.
"It still feels like I've got my friends and family in the backyard and I'm cooking for them," he said. "It doesn't feel like a restaurant. It feels like I'm barbecuing in the backyard and the food itself is an experience that I'm with people."
Just salt, pepper and smoke
He seasons the meat with just salt, pepper and smoke.
"Fire has been used for thousands of years," he said. "Salt is a preservative. Pepper keeps off pests. You ensure the fire burns through storm, wind and rain. You keep feeding it logs until tomorrow. There's no way to miss with a brisket. It's nature."
He makes different barbecue sauces like a mustard, a tangy Carolina-style and a rotating barbecue sauce infused with a beer on draft, such as vanilla porter, a peach cider or a stout.
"It's a bar so we're focusing on finger food, ribs, things like that," he said. "This isn't a pricey barbecue joint."
He's looking to add sides such as coleslaw and mac and cheese.
"There's so many barbecue joints in Texas where the meats are all the same, with salt, pepper and oak wood," he said. "I think it's gotten to where the sauces and sides are where to shine and differentiate yourself from the next place."
The real deal
He grew up eating Region barbecue like Big Daddy's, Deon's BBQ and Bombers.
"All of that stuff was good," he said. "When I went to Texas, everyone was so crazy about barbecue. I didn't know what they were ranting and raving about. But once I tasted it, it changed my mind. I was fortunate enough to travel to Texas. Northwest Indiana has the hardest working people in the country, steelworkers and union guys. When they go on vacation, they're not going to go to Texas. They're going to go relax on a beach. I want to give them the good feeling of Texas-style barbecue."
He's interested in eventually opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant of his own.
"I just want people to be able to enjoy this stuff. I'm not looking to get rich off food," he said. "If you want Texas barbecue in the Region, we’ve got the real deal. People seem to enjoy it."
Lucy's BBQ is open from 5 p.m. until sold out Thursday through Saturday. People can call ahead orders for pickup.
For more information, find the business on Facebook or Instagram or call Brewfest at 219-513-8203.
Open
Nekter Juice Bar is pouring cold-pressed juices and other healthy fare in Valparaiso.
The juicery opened at 2502 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, next to Teriyaki Madness and Little Caesars. It specializes in handcrafted juices, smoothies, acai bowls and shots like ginger, elderberry or turmeric. It also offers three-day Nekter Cleanses with pre-packaged bottles of juice that are packed with vitamins, minerals and living enzymes.
"Everything is made from fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables," District Manager Sarah Watson said. "We use ingredients like celery, apples, ginger, spinach and lemons. It's fresh fruit and vegetables that taste good."
It's a California-based chain with more than 200 locations across the country. The closest one is in Barrington.
"It's a growing brand," she said. "It was the first to do acai bowls. We like Valparaiso because it's a really good location. There are a lot of parks and people out walking. It's busy in the mid-morning when people are going to the gym and coming in or stopping on their way to work."
Low in calories and sugar
Nekter Juice Bar offers different juices meant to boost immunity or metabolism. The signature Greenie, for instance, blends parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon and red apple.
"They're low in calories and sugar," Watson said. "You can add proteins. It caters toward people who are trying to eat healthy or have certain dietary restrictions like that it has to be low in sugar. There are a lot of options for people who are on a weight loss journey, are putting their health first or who have a certain diet."
It also has seasonal specials like the watermelon sorbet bowl that blends watermelon, strawberry, pineapple and hemp hearts.
The business focuses on the walk-in business but has a few tables for dining in. It has table games and chess boards for anyone who wants to hang out.
"We have an app and a rewards program," Watson said. "We're trying to encourage the app. But we have a cool vibe. It's definitely laid back and chill. You can grab and go or sit and play games."
Healthy fare
Growth may be in the future.
"We're a franchise location," Watson said. "If this one does good, they want to open another one, possibly in Munster, Griffith or Highland. They want to grow the local franchise and open more shops."
Nekter Juice Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-242-8016 or find the business on Instagram or Facebook.
Coming soon
The Original Steaks & Hoagies is bringing authentic Philly-style cheesesteaks and subs to Crown Point.
The fast-food restaurant chain plans to open soon at 134 E. 109th Ave. in the booming Beacon Hill development.
Authentic Philly-style
It specializes in hoagies made with Amoroso rolls, Dietz and Watson meats straight out of Philadelphia, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, oil and oregano. The Philly cheese steaks are made to order with your choice of Provolone cheese, American cheese or Cheez Whiz.
For more information, visit
www.steaksandhoagies.com.
