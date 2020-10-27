BP turns profit of $100 million despite rocky conditions

BP turned an underlying replacement cost profit of $100 million in the third quarter despite challenging conditions such as low oil prices that have led the energy giant to lay off 10,000 workers worldwide.

The company that operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, made $2.3 billion in underlying replacement cost profit during the same period a year ago.

BP lost $6.7 billion in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic first roiled the world economy, causing crude oil and gasoline prices to plummet.

“Having set out our new strategy in detail, our priority is execution and, despite a challenging environment, we are doing just that," CEO Bernard Looney said. "Major projects are coming online, our consumer-facing businesses are really delivering, and we remain firmly focused on cost and capital discipline."

BP's cash flow was $5.3 billion for the quarter. That included a working capital release of $900 million and $100 million in Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments.

The company's capital expenditure in the first three quarters of the year was $9.1 billion. It was in line with the full-year target of $12 billion.