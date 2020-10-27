 Skip to main content
BP turns profit of $100 million despite rocky conditions



BP's Whiting Refinery, as seen from Lakefront Park. 

 Times file photo

BP turned an underlying replacement cost profit of $100 million in the third quarter despite challenging conditions such as low oil prices that have led the energy giant to lay off 10,000 workers worldwide.

The company that operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, made $2.3 billion in underlying replacement cost profit during the same period a year ago.

BP lost $6.7 billion in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic first roiled the world economy, causing crude oil and gasoline prices to plummet.

“Having set out our new strategy in detail, our priority is execution and, despite a challenging environment, we are doing just that," CEO Bernard Looney said. "Major projects are coming online, our consumer-facing businesses are really delivering, and we remain firmly focused on cost and capital discipline."

BP's cash flow was $5.3 billion for the quarter. That included a working capital release of $900 million and $100 million in Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments.

The company's capital expenditure in the first three quarters of the year was $9.1 billion. It was in line with the full-year target of $12 billion.

BP is looking to reduce expenses by $2.5 billion a year, including by lay off workers at the BP Whiting Refinery and its other facilities worldwide. The company also is selling off its petrochemicals business for $5 billion.

The company's debt was $40.4 billion at the end of the quarter, down $500 million.

"Importantly, net debt continues to fall," Looney said. "We are firmly committed to our updated financial frame, including the dividend – the first call on our funds."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Region's heavy industry collectively lost more than $20 billion in brutal second quarter
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Region's heavy industry collectively lost more than $20 billion in brutal second quarter

  • Updated

Ford lost $1.9 billion, supplier Lear $294 million, ArcelorMittal $559 million, U.S. Steel $589 million, and BP a whopping, eye-popping $16.8 billion in the second quarter after COVID-19 greatly disrupted daily life and the economy. Ford and Lear temporarily closed their plants in Hegewisch, Chicago Heights, and Hammond. ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel temporarily laid off hundreds of workers in Northwest Indiana as demand dried up overnight, and BP is now proposing job cuts at the BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakefront.

