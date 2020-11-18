BP warns it may lay off more than 250 in Chicago and make cuts at Whiting Refinery

BP is warning the state of Illinois it may lay off more than 250 employees in Chicago as part of massive job cuts worldwide.

The London-based energy giant also is eyeing potential cuts at its BP Whiting Refinery on the shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, but will not yet say how many jobs will be impacted.

"As previously announced, BP is reducing its global workforce as part of our Reinvent BP process," BP spokeswoman Megan Baldino said. "As part of these reductions, BP has filed WARN notifications and notified government officials in Chicago and Illinois of planned reductions because of the possibility that the reduction will affect more than 250 employees at those sites."

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity could not immediately provide copies of the Workers Adjustment Retraining Notification Act filing warning of the mass layoff.

BP CEO Bernard Looney announced earlier this year the global energy company would cut about 10,000 jobs through buyouts and layoffs worldwide as it looks to reduce its carbon emissions and diversify beyond fossil fuels to renewable energy and other forms of power generation. Most of the job cuts will take place by the end of the year.