alert top story urgent

BP Whiting Refinery back to regular production, approaching 'normal levels'

Gas prices continue to fall as BP Whiting Refinery disruption expected to be short-lived

The BP Whiting Refinery is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The BP Whiting Refinery has resumed regular production after a fire severely disrupted operations and briefly reversed an ongoing slide in gas prices.

The refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago has restarted its crude distillation unit.

"Production has been restored," Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho said. "Operations are approaching normal levels at the Whiting Refinery."

BP fired back up production after completing repairs last week, including by restoring all five of its boilers, steam power and electrical utilities.

An electrical fire at the powerhouse on Aug. 24 led to a loss of utilities at the sprawling refinery, the largest inland refinery in the United States, supplying gas to seven Midwestern states, including Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.

BP Whiting Refinery flaring after operational upset

The outage at London-based BP's largest refinery caused wholesale gas prices to shoot up by 30 cents per gallon. Gas prices briefly shot back up in Northwest Indiana after 10 straight weeks of decline but have been falling again, dropping by around 20 cents a gallon in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties over the past week.

Gas now costs an average of $3.99 a gallon in Lake County, $4.02 a gallon in Porter County and $3.80 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.87 a gallon in Newton County, $3.89 a gallon in Pulaski County, $4.00 in Jasper County and $3.79 in Starke County.

Nationally, domestic crude oil production stayed steady at 12.1 million barrels per day last week, or about 2.1 million barrels per day higher than a year ago.

Gasoline inventories fell 1.6 million barrels in the Midwest while refinery utilization declined by 9.6% last week, according to Gasbuddy.com.

"The lower the utilization percent, the lower output — which has a direct impact on local gasoline prices," GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. "If refiners in your region have low output, you’re more likely to see gas prices rise."

