BP Whiting Refinery back up after unit evacuation

The BP Whiting Refinery was back up and running shortly after a unit evacuation Monday morning.

A unit at the sprawling oil refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago was completely evacuated after it failed early Monday morning, a company spokesperson said.

No one was injured when the unit went down. No equipment was damaged.

The unit was brought back on line within an hour or so, according to the spokesperson. Workers returned to their jobs and production went back online at the refinery.

The 133-year-old former Standard Oil Refinery, which was originally built by John Rockefeller in the 19th century to process kerosene, produces up to 440,000 barrels of crude oil a day shipped by pipeline largely from Canada and the Dakotas. It supplies gasoline to seven Midwestern states and jet fuel to O'Hare and Midway airports.

It also produces 7% of the asphalt in the United States.

The refinery employs more than 1,400 workers and typically hundreds of additional contractors. BP estimates it spends $67 million a year with vendors and pays $48 million in taxes. It supports more than 190 vendors and an estimated 58,000 jobs.