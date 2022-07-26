 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

BP Whiting Refinery back up after unit evacuation

  • Updated
  • 0
BP Whiting Refinery back up after plant-wide evacuation

The BP Whiting Refinery in is shown from the air in 2017.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The BP Whiting Refinery was back up and running shortly after a unit evacuation Monday morning.

A unit at the sprawling oil refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago was completely evacuated after it failed early Monday morning, a company spokesperson said.

No one was injured when the unit went down. No equipment was damaged.

The unit was brought back on line within an hour or so, according to the spokesperson. Workers returned to their jobs and production went back online at the refinery.

The 133-year-old former Standard Oil Refinery, which was originally built by John Rockefeller in the 19th century to process kerosene, produces up to 440,000 barrels of crude oil a day shipped by pipeline largely from Canada and the Dakotas. It supplies gasoline to seven Midwestern states and jet fuel to O'Hare and Midway airports.

People are also reading…

It also produces 7% of the asphalt in the United States.

The refinery employs more than 1,400 workers and typically hundreds of additional contractors. BP estimates it spends $67 million a year with vendors and pays $48 million in taxes. It supports more than 190 vendors and an estimated 58,000 jobs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker, a competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest a total of $2.2 billion in the 650,000-ton recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill and two slab centers that will feed it with recycled material.

Watch Now: Related Video

Small Shock May Cause US Recession: IMF Chief Economist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts