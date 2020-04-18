BP Whiting Refinery cuts back on production as drivers stay home

“To have thought at the beginning of the year we’d be in the place we are would truly have been impossible, new and multi-year records continue to be written when it comes to gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s staggering to know that in five of these six states we haven’t seen these gasoline prices in over 15 years, and for many of us, we watch from the living room window, adhering to the orders to stay at home. But there is strong potential that we will see gas prices this summer far lower than our previous expectations, and I’m hopeful by then we’re safely able to enjoy it.”