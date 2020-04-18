BP Whiting Refinery cuts back on production as drivers stay home

At a time when people are driving so little auto insurance companies are offering partial refunds, the BP Whiting Refinery has scaled back on production.
The refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, the largest refinery in the Midwest, providing gasoline to seven states, has been running 10% to 15% below its regular operating rates of late.
Gasoline demand nationwide plunged by 50% to 70% in April as compared to late February and early March, before the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, according to GasBuddy.com.
In the Gary metro, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana, gas prices have fallen to an average of $1.62 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are down $1.26 a gallon as compared to the same time year ago.
Gas prices have fallen to under $1 a gallon in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin as Americans stay home to avoid contracting or transmitting COVID-19. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Illinois have experienced the lowest gas prices in a decade.
“To have thought at the beginning of the year we’d be in the place we are would truly have been impossible, new and multi-year records continue to be written when it comes to gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s staggering to know that in five of these six states we haven’t seen these gasoline prices in over 15 years, and for many of us, we watch from the living room window, adhering to the orders to stay at home. But there is strong potential that we will see gas prices this summer far lower than our previous expectations, and I’m hopeful by then we’re safely able to enjoy it.”
Gas prices, which averaged $1.79 a gallon Friday, are expected to drop under the low in the Great Recession during 2008 and 2009.
“I fully expect that as many as half of the nation’s states will ultimately see prices fall to at least decade lows, with perhaps most of them ultimately falling to lows not seen since the early 2000s,” De Haan said.
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
