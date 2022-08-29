BP Whiting Refinery disruption hoped to be short-lived

Gas prices continued to dip in Northwest Indiana last week as an operational disruption at the BP Whiting Refinery is hoped to be short-lived, but its effects might still be felt.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.85 last week, about a nickel lower than the previous week, according to AAA.

The cost of fueling one's ride is 42 cents less than a month ago and 71 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Retail gas prices fell about 10 cents per gallon in both Lake and Porter counties over the past week despite the Wednesday electrical fire at the power house at the BP Whiting Refinery that workers said "sent the whole refinery into a tailspin" and resulted in most contractors going home for the rest of the week, outside of the tank fields.

Wholesale gas prices jumped up by 30 cents per gallon after the upset, but that increase has not yet reached the gas pumps. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said wholesale prices already had fallen by around that much earlier in the week, effectively negating the spike affecting distributors.

Gas now costs an average of $4.01 a gallon in Lake County, $3.99 a gallon in Porter County and $3.79 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.85 a gallon in Newton County, $3.81 a gallon in Pulaski County, $4.00 in Jasper County and $3.81 in Starke County.

A few consumers reported higher prices at particular gas stations Monday. The average gas prices in Northwest Indiana crept up slightly in some counties over the course of the day Monday, but still remained lower than the previous week's level.

De Haan said BP hoped to initiate a restart Tuesday or Wednesday and that petroleum products could start flowing by the weekend unless issues cropped up during the process.

The fire has had little impact on retail gas prices in the Midwest so far, he said.

"Instead of a larger drop we could have seen, the news basically offset earlier losses," he said. "However, I'm worried about damage — that's the wildcard that could change the impact in the days ahead."

The Environmental Protection Agency lifted rules allowing higher-volatility gasoline to be sold temporarily to ensure an adequate supply of gas for drivers in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. Normally, it requires a lower-volatility and most costly summer blend to limit ozone pollution, which — along with increased travel demand — is why gas normally costs more in the summer months.

The state of Michigan also lifted hours of service rules and vapor pressure requirements for truckers hauling fuel. Michigan politicians, along with their counterparts in Illinois and Indiana, called for investigations after the crude distillation unit at the BP Whiting Refinery went down in 2015, causing gas prices to soar in the Upper Midwest until it was fixed and back up and running.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also signed an executive emergency order Monday lifting vapor pressure and hours of service requirements for any trucks moving gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or other fuels.

"BP has deployed all available resources and is working around the clock to bring the Whiting refinery back to normal operations as soon as safely possible," BP spokeswoman Megan Baldino said. "The team is working diligently to bring back refinery operations in the coming days."