BP Whiting Refinery donates PPE to hospitals, fire departments

The BP Whiting Refinery donated personal protective equipment to hospitals, fire departments and city governments to help protect front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday afternoon, the oil refinery provided PPE to first responders and medical professionals in the cities in which it operates: Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.
BP employees dropped off face masks at Whiting City Hall, the East Chicago Fire Department and the Hammond Fire Department. Refinery workers also delivered shoe covers, face shields and surgical and duckbill masks to Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital in downtown Hammond and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
“Health care workers are saving lives, and city workers are helping provide essential services — this is a small way BP can support those efforts," BP Director of State and Local Affairs Tamera Lienhart said. "Many of us live here, and we want to give back to our local partners to help keep them safe and in turn help keep our community safe."
The largest refinery in the United States outside of the Gulf Coast, the BP Whiting Refinery employs more than 1,800 union workers along the Lake Michigan lakeshore. Founded in the 19th century as the Standard Oil Refinery, it produces gasoline for seven states across the Midwest, jet fuel that's piped to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, and produces 5% of the nation's asphalt.
