You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BP Whiting Refinery donates PPE to hospitals, fire departments
urgent

BP Whiting Refinery donates PPE to hospitals, fire departments

{{featured_button_text}}
BP Whiting Refinery donates PPE to hospitals, fire departments

Angi Grabbe, of BP; Franciscan Health Hammond supply chain manager Jason Lee; Franciscan Health Hammond's Director of Material Management Eric Horst; Tamera Lienhart, of BP; Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development MinDee Richard; and President and CEO of Franciscan Health Hammond/Dyer/Munster Hospitals Patrick Maloney pose for a photo while BP donates personal protective equipment to Franciscan Health Hammond.

 Provided

The BP Whiting Refinery donated personal protective equipment to hospitals, fire departments and city governments to help protect front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, the oil refinery provided PPE to first responders and medical professionals in the cities in which it operates: Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

BP employees dropped off face masks at Whiting City Hall, the East Chicago Fire Department and the Hammond Fire Department. Refinery workers also delivered shoe covers, face shields and surgical and duckbill masks to Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital in downtown Hammond and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

“Health care workers are saving lives, and city workers are helping provide essential services — this is a small way BP can support those efforts," BP Director of State and Local Affairs Tamera Lienhart said. "Many of us live here, and we want to give back to our local partners to help keep them safe and in turn help keep our community safe."

The largest refinery in the United States outside of the Gulf Coast, the BP Whiting Refinery employs more than 1,800 union workers along the Lake Michigan lakeshore. Founded in the 19th century as the Standard Oil Refinery, it produces gasoline for seven states across the Midwest, jet fuel that's piped to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, and produces 5% of the nation's asphalt.

+30 Gallery: Whiting Refinery history

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts