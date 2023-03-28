The BP Whiting Refinery is doing a rare hiring campaign for well-paying union jobs.

The refinery along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago plans to hire 32 full-time entry-level operators who start at an hourly rate of $34.98 but eventually could pay six figures a year.

"There are significant opportunities to grow after successful completion of required trainings and certifications, with a current top hourly rate of pay exceeding $50 an hour," said Kim Novak, the People & Culture Advisor at the Whiting Refinery. "In addition to an extremely competitive hourly rate, BP also offers a generous 401(k) match, a fully funded pension plan, industry-leading health care offerings along with many other benefits."

The jobs eventually can pay at least $109,000 a year, not including overtime.

BP is planning two hiring classes, starting in the summer and fall.

Job duties include minor maintenance, taking equipment out of service, restoring it to operation, troubleshooting, logging activities and reading levels, pressures and temperatures.

A high school diploma is required and a bachelor's degree is preferred. At least two years of experience in a refinery, power plant or chemical plant is also preferred, as is previous experience with installation, filtration, separation, blending had chemical reaction processes.

The job entails working outside in all weather conditions in rotating 12-hour shifts that include nights, weekends and holidays as the refinery flare stacks burn around the clock to fuel the demand for gas in seven Midwestern states. Workers must be able to climb ladders, work in high places and confined spaces, carry up to 30 pounds and be prepared for all manner of physical activity.

The BP Whiting Refinery is the largest refinery in the Midwest with the ability to process more than 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. It makes enough gasoline to fuel 7 million vehicles a day, produces 7% of the asphalt in the United States and supplies jet fuel to the O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago.

Hourly workers there are represented by United Steelworkers Local 7-1.

BP is accepting applications through April 10. For more information or to apply, visit careers.bpglobal.com.