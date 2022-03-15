BP Whiting Refinery oil workers to vote on new four-year contract

WHITING — Oil workers at the BP Whiting Refinery will vote Thursday on a tentative agreement the United Steelworkers union negotiated that includes a 12% pay increase over four years and no concession on advance notice if workers were to go on strike.

The proposed deal would raise pay by 2.5% this year, 3% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025. Workers would get a ratification bonus of $2,500.

BP would maintain its current commitments to health care benefits for employees, contributing 80% toward the premium. The new contract includes an agreement that workers would be granted severance based on their hourly wage rate for each year they worked with the company and that any unit with 150 union members will get a USW Health and Safety representative.

The union had sought a basement for severance payments given job losses in the industry as it moves to reduce its carbon emissions. While the BP Whiting Refinery is considered safe, it has not been immune from company-wide staffing cutbacks BP has made over the past few years.

The oil companies agreed to provide a year's worth of COBRA health benefits to the families of any workers killed on the job. The life insurance coverage of up to $500,000 has not increased in decades.

The new contract would apply to workers at the sprawling refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, as well as pipeline workers scattered across the Midwest.

Locally, BP backed down from a proposal that the union be required to give the company 120 days notice before a strike and that workers be required to train their replacements because of union fears it would forfeit all of its leverage with those rules in place. The union also persuaded the company to offer work boots and safety glasses through more suppliers in Northwest Indiana, including ones closer to workers' homes, in the hope that more competition could reduce their out-of-pocket costs.

"The message that comes out of this is solidarity works," USW Local 7-1 President Eric Schultz said. "The contract expired and certainly this has been a stressful time for everybody inside the refinery. But everybody stuck together and got the 120-day advance notice off the table. It comes down to the membership. They were willing to hold the line."

The union had stockpiled wood and alerted food trucks in case it would need to go on strike again, as it did in 2015.

"We never want to go on strike," Schultz said. "It's bad for us. It's bad for the company. It's bad for the area. But we will if we have to. The members are strong. Most have been through it before. They were prepared to sacrifice. They did a great job."

Schultz said he believes it's a fair deal the union will present to workers for a vote Thursday, with pipeline workers mailing in ballots that will be tallied later. Other union locals across the country have been ratifying the contract based on the same national pattern agreement.

"This refinery has been here for 100 years, and we'd like to see it last for another 100 years while being at the top of the line for the field in wages and benefits," he said.

The proposed contract does not include security guards. The union is working on a separate negotiation to get those workers a new deal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.