BP Whiting Refinery repairs completed

BP has completed repairs after a fire at its Whiting Refinery last week.

"All five of our boilers are back online and we have restored steam to the refinery," Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho said. "Electrical utilities at the refinery have been restored. Repairs have been completed as planned and we are continuing to work around the clock to bring the plant back to normal operations."

An electrical fire at the power house last Wednesday "sent the whole refinery into a tailspin" and resulted in most contractors going home for the rest of the week, outside of the tank fields. BP worked to start back up units like cat crackers this week.

"The fire was limited to a single electrical system and quickly extinguished, but led to a loss of utilities in other parts of the refinery," Audisho said. "We continue to inform local, state and federal agencies of our progress. Our highest priority remains the safety of our crews, and the public."

The outage at London-based BP's largest refinery, which supplies gas to seven states, caused wholesale gas prices to shoot up by 30 cents per gallon. Initially, retail gas prices continued to fall but gas stations in Northwest Indiana have since started to jack up prices in recent days, often by 30 cents to 50 cents per gallon.

After 10 straight weeks of decline, gas prices grew about 26 cents per gallon in Porter County this week.

Gas now costs an average of $4.20 a gallon in Lake County, $4.25 a gallon in Porter County and $3.95 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Friday, the average price of gas was $3.94 a gallon in Newton County, $3.94 a gallon in Pulaski County, $4.03 in Jasper County and $3.94 in Starke County.

Gas is about 60 cents per gallon more expensive than last year at this time, but demand has been falling as people have cut back on their driving.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”