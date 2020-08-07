BP Whiting Refinery starts up new $300 million naphtha hydrotreater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BP completed a $300 million naphtha hydrotreater it's been building at the BP Whiting Refinery for the last few years, and just started the unit up.

"BP's Whiting Refinery reached an important milestone by safely bringing its new naphtha hydrotreater processing unit online," spokeswoman Sarah Howell said. "BP invested over $300 million over the three-year construction period of the unit. The naphtha hydrotreater removes sulfur from gasoline and improves the facility’s ability to produce cleaner-burning fuels."

About 800 construction workers installed the naphtha hydrotreater, which removes sulfur and nitrogen compounds during the oil refining process to make cleaner-burning gasoline. The London-based energy giant made the investment, the largest since the $4.2 billion modernization project that switched the refinery to focus more on crude oil from Canada, pursued the project to comply with a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandate to ensure that gasoline has less than 10 parts per million of sulfur, instead of the previous standard of 30 parts per million.