BP Whiting Refinery starts up new $300 million naphtha hydrotreater

BP completed a $300 million naphtha hydrotreater it's been building at the BP Whiting Refinery for the last few years, and just started the unit up.
"BP's Whiting Refinery reached an important milestone by safely bringing its new naphtha hydrotreater processing unit online," spokeswoman Sarah Howell said. "BP invested over $300 million over the three-year construction period of the unit. The naphtha hydrotreater removes sulfur from gasoline and improves the facility’s ability to produce cleaner-burning fuels."
About 800 construction workers installed the naphtha hydrotreater, which removes sulfur and nitrogen compounds during the oil refining process to make cleaner-burning gasoline. The London-based energy giant made the investment, the largest since the $4.2 billion modernization project that switched the refinery to focus more on crude oil from Canada, pursued the project to comply with a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandate to ensure that gasoline has less than 10 parts per million of sulfur, instead of the previous standard of 30 parts per million.
"The naphtha hydrotreater allows the refinery to produce the full slate of U.S. E.P.A. Tier 3 fuels, which require gasoline to have an average sulfur content of no more than 10 parts per million," Howell said. "According to the E.P.A., these cleaner-burning fuels will help lower individual vehicle emissions and make automobile emission control systems more effective."
The new naphtha hydrotreater has a capacity of 85,000 barrels per day.
It took hundreds of skilled tradesmen more than 2.5 million hours of work to complete the unit. It was made with 1,700 tons of steel, 70,000 feet of pipe, and 780,000 feet of wire and cable. The unit has 2,000 instruments and 1,600 instrument loops.
BP earlier estimated the multi-year construction project would result in 12 more permanent jobs to operate the equipment, but ended up training existing staff and not hiring anyone else.
