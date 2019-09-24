BP has started work on a major maintenance project on a fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the BP Whiting Refinery.
The London-based energy company has shut down the unit that's commonly known as a cat cracker for planned upgrades. Spokesman Michael Abendoff said it was scheduled maintenance work on the 65,000-barrel-per-day FCCU 600 at the refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.
"We do not comment on the length of maintenance activities," Abendoff said.
BP also operates a second fluidic catalytic cracking unit known as FCCU 500 at the former Standard Oil Refinery that supplies gas to seven states across the Midwest. The cat cracker converts the hydrocarbon fractions of crude oil into gasoline and other fuel products.
About 250 construction workers at the refinery also continue to build out a new $300 million naphtha hydrotreater to comply with a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandate to ensure that gasoline has less than 10 parts per million of sulfur, instead of the previous standard of 30 parts per million. It's the biggest investment in the refinery in years.
"BP expects completion and startup of the new naphtha hydrotreater in the first half of 2020," Abendoff said.
The BP Whiting Refinery is the largest refinery in the Midwest and the largest in BP's global portfolio. The 130-year-old refinery makes enough gas to fuel 7 million cars a day and single-handedly produces 7% of the nation's asphalt. It employs more than 1,800 workers along the Lake Michigan lakeshore who are mostly represented by United Steelworkers union.