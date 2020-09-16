BP will partner with Microsoft to try to reach its climate goals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BP, which operates the 131-year-old BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, is partnering with Microsoft to try to meet its climate goals of becoming net zero on carbon emissions.

The London-based energy giant, which employs about 1,700 workers and often hundreds more contractors along the south shore in Whiting, announced at BP Week it is entering a strategic partnership "on a co-innovation effort that will explore everything from ways to help customers control their home energy use and cut carbon dioxide emissions to the development of clean energy parks powered by next-generation technologies."

"By bringing our complementary skills and experience together, we are not only helping each other to achieve our decarbonization ambitions, but also creating opportunities to support others on their journey towards reducing carbon emissions,” said William Lin, BP executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions. “Microsoft is a good example of a high-tech corporate we have had a long relationship with and are now embarking on a new chapter of cooperation.”

BP aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and hopes to work with both the public and private sectors to help companies, cities and others come up with their own plans to reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are causing climate change.