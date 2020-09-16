 Skip to main content
BP will partner with Microsoft to try to reach its climate goals
BP will partner with Microsoft to try to reach its climate goals

BP will partner with Microsoft to try to reach its climate goals

The BP logo is seen at a gas station in Washington. The company, which operates the 131-year-old BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, is partnering with Microsoft to try to meet its climate goals.

BP, which operates the 131-year-old BP Whiting Refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, is partnering with Microsoft to try to meet its climate goals of becoming net zero on carbon emissions.

The London-based energy giant, which employs about 1,700 workers and often hundreds more contractors along the south shore in Whiting, announced at BP Week it is entering a strategic partnership "on a co-innovation effort that will explore everything from ways to help customers control their home energy use and cut carbon dioxide emissions to the development of clean energy parks powered by next-generation technologies."

"By bringing our complementary skills and experience together, we are not only helping each other to achieve our decarbonization ambitions, but also creating opportunities to support others on their journey towards reducing carbon emissions,” said William Lin, BP executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions. “Microsoft is a good example of a high-tech corporate we have had a long relationship with and are now embarking on a new chapter of cooperation.”

BP aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and hopes to work with both the public and private sectors to help companies, cities and others come up with their own plans to reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are causing climate change.

“We will work with cities and key industries, which include major corporations, to help them develop their decarbonization plans and provide the capabilities to execute them at scale to their benefit and to that of the planet,” Lin said. “We will identify and deliver integrated energy and mobility solutions to help customers decarbonize by bringing together BP’s capabilities, products and services, and with our ‎partners, creating value greater than the sum of its parts.”

BP will use Microsoft Azure cloud services and tools like machine learning and data analytics, while BP will supply Microsoft with renewable energy for its data centers.

“The transition to a lower carbon future is incredibly complex," Lin said. "It requires long-term financial commitments, in an environment where there is regulatory and technical uncertainty, and integration of existing and emerging technologies.”

