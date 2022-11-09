BP will pay $1 million to plant trees and clean indoor school air

HAMMOND — The BP refinery has agreed to a $1 million settlement to end litigation over its past pollution of Northwest Indiana air quality.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon approved a consent decree this week between the refinery’s corporation and the California-based Sierra Club. The settlement, which also requires BP to pay a $1.75 million in civil penalties to the U.S. Treasury, was announced in September.

Half of the $1 million portion of the settlement will go to buy, install and maintain indoor air filtration systems in East Chicago and Hammond schools, all located within eight miles of the refinery.

The other $500,000 will be donated to the Student Conservation Association to plant and care for local trees.

The SCA, with offices in Chicago, helps improve public parks, wilderness lands and urban green spaces across the county.

The consent decree resolves three years of litigation by the Sierra Club on behalf more than 10,000 Indiana members, including a number of them living in Northwest Indiana near the refinery.

The refinery, built in 1889, is the largest BP refinery in the world, processing crude petroleum into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel..

Last year, the judge found BP spewed illegally high levels of smoke on several occasions between 2015 and 2018 from five steam-producing boilers that provide electrical power to the petroleum refinery.

The judge ruled BP failed to correct and retest its emissions as required by the federal and state permits governing the refinery’s operations.

Members of the Sierra Club living within several miles of the refinery complained of the smell, the poor air quality and reduced bird populations they claimed were caused by the smoke.

The suit alleges the plant's steam boilers have been emitting particulate matter, a toxic mixture of organic material, metal and ash that can cause heart and lung disease, as well as general environmental damage.

Federal and state officials require the refinery to regularly test the boiler’s stacks for particulate matter as small as 10 microns — particles so small they can only be seen with the aid of electron microscopes.

BP conducted eight tests between Aug. 3, 2015 and Oct. 9, 2018 that detected emissions above those permitted by Clean Air Act standards.

The judge ruled BP failed to correct its pollution control equipment and quickly retest after six of the failed tests, despite receiving notices about the failures from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.