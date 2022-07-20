BP works with Thyssenkrupp on steel decarbonization project

Decarbonization has been one of the biggest challenges facing steelmakers, many of which have long burned coal in blast furnaces to make iron for steel.

BP and the German steel company Thyssenkrupp Steel are teaming up to tackle the challenge of carbon emissions amid mounting global concerns over climate change. The London-based energy giant, whose largest refinery is in Whiting, signed a memorandum of understanding with Thyssenkrupp that they will work to incorporate low-carbon hydrogen and renewable power into steelmaking to help "accelerate the steel industry’s wider energy transition."

“The steel and energy industries have of course long been closely linked. We provide fuel and feedstock for steel production while our platforms, pipelines, and turbine towers are made from steel," said William Lin, BP executive vice president, regions, cities & solutions.

Thyssenkrupp Steel accounts for 2.5% of CO2 emissions in Germany, mainly from its integrated mill in Duisburg. But the steelmaker is looking to replace coke-fired blast furnaces with direct reduction plants that use lower-carbon hydrogen to reduce iron ore.

They will look at blue and green hydrogen, and wind and solar power to eventually help make the company's steelmaking climate neutral.

“Thyssenkrupp Steel has the ambition to make its steel production climate-neutral by 2045 and low carbon power and hydrogen will play a critical role in achieving that," Lin said. "As part of our strategy to provide a range of decarbonization solutions to corporates, BP is already investing in and working to develop a portfolio of industrial-scale hydrogen projects in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and Australia. With our aligned ambitions and complementary investments, Thyssenkrupp Steel and BP can together help this hard-to-abate sector decarbonize faster.”

Globally, steelmaking accounts for an estimated 8% to 11% of CO2 emissions. It is however an essential industry that supplies the automotive, construction and manufacturing sectors as well as many decarbonization technologies like wind turbines, generators and smart power grids.

Thyssenkrupp Steel now makes 11 million tons of steel per year and aspired to make 400,000 tons of green steel with fewer carbon emissions by 2025.

By 2050, it aims to reach a net zero goal.

“The decarbonization of the steel industry will require enormous quantities of low carbon and, in the long term, green hydrogen," Thyssenkrupp Steel Chief Technology Officer Arnd Köfler said. "This will increasingly require the use of electricity from renewable sources. All this can only be achieved through a well-developed hydrogen infrastructure with a supra-regional pipeline network. The MoU is an important milestone for us to set the course with BP for a reliable supply of energy in the future.”