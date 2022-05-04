BP's underlying profits soar but Russian exit results in huge loss

BP reported a loss of $20.4 billion for the first quarter due largely to its decision to exit its 19.75% stake in the Russian-owned oil company and cut business ties with Russia after its unprovoked and universally condemned invasion of Ukraine.

The London-based multinational energy giant, whose largest refinery is in Whiting, saw its underlying replacement cost profit soar from $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $6.2 billion in the first quarter. It attributes the gain to "exceptional oil and gas trading, higher oil realizations and stronger refining results."

BP had turned a profit of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter but reported pre-tax charges of $25.5 billion as a result of its decision to part ways with Russia, which reduced equity by $14.7 billion.

“In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, BP’s focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need," CEO Berard Looney said. "Our decision in February to exit our shareholding in Rosneft resulted in the material non-cash charges and headline loss we reported today. But it has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions. Importantly, BP continues to perform and, step by step, we are making progress executing our IEC strategy – producing resilient hydrocarbons to provide the energy security while investing with discipline in the energy transition.”

BP reported an operating cash flow of $8.2 billion in the first quarter. It spent $2.9 billion in capital expenditures and expects capital expenditures worldwide to total about $14 billion to $15 billion this year.

The company reduced its net debt to $27.5 billion.

BP bought back $1.6 billion in shares during the first quarter and announced a new $2.5 billion share buyback.

The company is starting up the Herschel Expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico, partnering with Eni on an independent joint venture in Angola and producing sustainable aviation fuel at its Lingen refinery to further its biofuels strategy. The company is investing in electric vehicle charging stations, partnering with Uber Eats to deliver food from more than 3,000 of its convenience stores worldwide and supplying sustainable aviation fuel to DHL Express.

Seeking to diversify its energy portfolio, it's also investing in offshore wind production and a hydrogen plant in Rotterdam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.