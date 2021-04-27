Brassie Golf Club in Chesterton closes, being sold for possible residential development

The Brassie Golf Club has closed after more than two decades in Chesterton and is up for sale, potentially for residential development.
The 18-hole golf course at 1110 Pearson Road is shuttered. The website is down, and the phone number is disconnected.
The Brassie Golf Club is listed for sale on the commercial real estate website LoopNet as a "former golf course available for residential development or golf course operation." The owners are asking for $2.75 million for the property across from the Dogwood Estates subdivision not far south from the Chesterton exit on Interstate 94.
It's being marketed as 163 acres "prime for residential development" with "municipal utilities to the site for development."
"Existing water features and topography provide a great foundation for development," the real estate listing said. "Property is in an ideal location for residential development with the majority of the acreage in the town of Chesterton city limits with access to city utilities and the southern portion of land in Porter County that may be annexed. There is residential development at the front entry of the property with additional platted phases along the north."
Golf has been waning in popularity as fewer people, especially in younger generations, hit the links. The number of people to golf on a golf course in the United States dropped from nearly 30 million in 2006 to 24.3 million in 2019, according to data intelligence service Statista.
The Innsbrook Country Club, a nearly century-old 18-hole golf course and private country club at 6701 Taft St. in Merrillville, is also now on the market. And Chicago-based Bradford Real Estate signed a $9 million agreement with the Gary Redevelopment Commission to redevelop the little-used South Gleason Golf Course in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood, possibly repurposing it for logistics or light industrial use.
Opened in 1998, the Brassie Golf Club in Chesterton was a semi-private championship course that was designed by architect Jim Fazio. It features gentling rolling terrain, ponds, wide fairways and strategic bunkers on a links-style course that stretches 7,008 yards to the black tees. It includes a practice facility with a driving range and putting green and a clubhouse overlooking the course with a snack bar, gift shop and pavilion.
"The course has existing ponds and undulating topography with minimal trees to develop," the commercial real estate listing states. "Pricing does not include golf equipment used for previous operation. The clubhouse and facilities can be incorporated into a development plan and utilized for residents if developed. The property offers easy access and close proximity to Chesterton High School and less than an hour commute from Chicago."