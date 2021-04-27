Brassie Golf Club in Chesterton closes, being sold for possible residential development

The Brassie Golf Club has closed after more than two decades in Chesterton and is up for sale, potentially for residential development.

The 18-hole golf course at 1110 Pearson Road is shuttered. The website is down, and the phone number is disconnected.

The Brassie Golf Club is listed for sale on the commercial real estate website LoopNet as a "former golf course available for residential development or golf course operation." The owners are asking for $2.75 million for the property across from the Dogwood Estates subdivision not far south from the Chesterton exit on Interstate 94.

It's being marketed as 163 acres "prime for residential development" with "municipal utilities to the site for development."

"Existing water features and topography provide a great foundation for development," the real estate listing said. "Property is in an ideal location for residential development with the majority of the acreage in the town of Chesterton city limits with access to city utilities and the southern portion of land in Porter County that may be annexed. There is residential development at the front entry of the property with additional platted phases along the north."