Braun offers hope for more relief for business owners

LAPORTE — U.S Sen. Mike Braun on Wednesday told several dozen business owners in LaPorte more COVID-19 financial relief from the federal government could be on the way.

The Republican senator said opinions among lawmakers on what should be contained in a fourth stimulus package vary widely, but said his priority is need, and firms overlooked by previous relief measures.

“I’m interested in those businesses that got left out,” he said.

Braun also said there is a chance for another stimulus package as long as it strictly provides help for financial struggles brought on by coronavirus.

“As long as we focus on errors and omissions and COVID-related stuff we might get something done,” he said.

Braun said an example of need is Melrose Fireworks in Kingsbury, which revealed a dramatic drop in its pyrotechnic shows because of all of the events with large gatherings being cancelled to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Republican senator from downstate Jasper was invited to City Hall by Mayor Tom Dermody to hear about the struggles from local business owners and offer feedback on the additional help that might be on the way.