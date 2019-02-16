Pulaski County's largest employer, the wheelchair-accessible vehicle maker BraunAbility, is moving its headquarters to an Indianapolis suburb after more than half a century in Winamac.
The company, which makes wheelchair lifts and converts Ford and Chrysler vehicles so they're wheelchair-accessible, has been based in Winamac since Ralph Braun founded it there 56 years ago. It will continue to operate a 170,000-square-foot factory there that does business worldwide.
BraunAbility, which was acquired by Patricia Industries in 2015, will invest $7.5 million in a new headquarters and research and development facility in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis.
In Carmel, the company will lease 18,000 square feet for corporate offices and build a 20,000-square-foot Research & Development Center that will "focus on innovation and new product development, supporting and ensuring long-term growth of its manufacturing operations in Winamac, as well as providing support for the company’s dealer distribution channel and development business in Europe," according to a press release.
Its factory in Winamac will remain its primary manufacturing location and "will always be an important destination for partners, dealers, and customers."
"At BraunAbility, our goal is improving independence and freedom for our customers — we change lives," said Staci Kroon, BraunAbility president and CEO. "Winamac, Indiana is the birthplace of our company and will remain the heart and soul of the company as its primary manufacturing center. To support our continued expansion, we're excited to announce Carmel as our new, global headquarters. The new facilities will be designed for collaboration and innovation and are key to our long-term recruitment and retention strategies."
The company plans to relocate its headquarters by June and open the new R&D facility next year.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is giving the company $1.3 million in tax breaks for the in-state move.