BraunAbility, Purdue wins U.S. Department of Transportation's Inclusive Design Challenge

Purdue University and BraunAbility won the U.S. Department of Transportation's Inclusive Design Challenge, which awarded $5 million to designs that would provide equal access to automated vehicles.

BraunAbility, which makes wheelchair-accessible vans and wheelchair lifts at its manufacturing plant in Winamac, and Purdue won the first place prize of $1 million for their EASI RIDER, or Efficient, Accessible and Safe Interaction in a Real Integrated Design Environment for Riders with disabilities.

“Automated vehicles have the revolutionary potential to help seniors and people with disabilities get around more easily — but we must ensure that accessibility is part of the conversation from the very beginning,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “That’s why DOT started the Inclusive Design Challenge, and we’re thrilled to award these inaugural winners funding to help advance their innovative ideas and improve transportation for people with disabilities.”

The challenge initially evaluated written proposals of concepts for making autonomous vehicles more accessible to people with a variety of disabilities. Once semifinalists were picked, they submitted prototypes. Ten semifinalists each got $300,000 in federal funding.

Purdue and BraunAbility developed an automated vehicle with an in-floor ramp design, an automated wheelchair docking system and an automatically deploying smart ramp. It includes an onboard user interface to accommodate people with various physical and sensory disabilities.

Universal design features on the EASI RIDER help users locate, board and exit the vehicle, as well as secure themselves and any mobility aids they use. They also can interact with the vehicle through a touch screen and voice control.

AbleLink Smart Living Technologies won the second prize of $700,000 for a mobile application that leads people with cognitive disabilities and special needs travel independently to predetermined destinations. The University of Maine won the $300,000 third place prize for its Automated Vehicle Assistant or AVA smartphone app that helps people with visual impairments plan trips, board vehicles and travel to pickup locations.