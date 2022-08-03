 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

BraunAbility, Purdue wins U.S. Department of Transportation's Inclusive Design Challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
BraunAbility, Purdue wins U.S. Department of Transportation's Inclusive Design Challenge

The Northwest Indiana-made BraunAbility MXV was displayed at the Chicago Auto Show in 2016.

 Joseph S. Pete

Purdue University and BraunAbility won the U.S. Department of Transportation's Inclusive Design Challenge, which awarded $5 million to designs that would provide equal access to automated vehicles.

BraunAbility, which makes wheelchair-accessible vans and wheelchair lifts at its manufacturing plant in Winamac, and Purdue won the first place prize of $1 million for their EASI RIDER, or Efficient, Accessible and Safe Interaction in a Real Integrated Design Environment for Riders with disabilities.

“Automated vehicles have the revolutionary potential to help seniors and people with disabilities get around more easily — but we must ensure that accessibility is part of the conversation from the very beginning,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “That’s why DOT started the Inclusive Design Challenge, and we’re thrilled to award these inaugural winners funding to help advance their innovative ideas and improve transportation for people with disabilities.”

People are also reading…

The challenge initially evaluated written proposals of concepts for making autonomous vehicles more accessible to people with a variety of disabilities. Once semifinalists were picked, they submitted prototypes. Ten semifinalists each got $300,000 in federal funding.

Purdue and BraunAbility developed an automated vehicle with an in-floor ramp design, an automated wheelchair docking system and an automatically deploying smart ramp. It includes an onboard user interface to accommodate people with various physical and sensory disabilities.

Universal design features on the EASI RIDER help users locate, board and exit the vehicle, as well as secure themselves and any mobility aids they use. They also can interact with the vehicle through a touch screen and voice control.

AbleLink Smart Living Technologies won the second prize of $700,000 for a mobile application that leads people with cognitive disabilities and special needs travel independently to predetermined destinations. The University of Maine won the $300,000 third place prize for its Automated Vehicle Assistant or AVA smartphone app that helps people with visual impairments plan trips, board vehicles and travel to pickup locations.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NIPSCO natural gas bills to jump in September

NIPSCO natural gas bills to jump in September

The average customer will start paying about 10% more or about $6 a month for natural gas after a rate hike kicks in this September. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission gave the Merrillville-based utility permission to start charging more for natural gas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts