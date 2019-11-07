The numbers don't lie.
Times General Manager Joe Battistoni and Amplified Digital Managing Director Jolene Sherman broke down how data-driven marketing can benefit businesses' bottom lines at a business seminar Wednesday as part of the Break Through series Centier and The Times of Northwest Indiana is offering as a way to educate local business leaders. They gave a presentation entitled "Harness the Power of Your Data to Make Marketing Decisions" to a business crowd at the Centier Corporate Center in Merrillville.
They explained how data analytics can help businesses find new customers, better retain customers, improve customer service, manage their marketing efforts, track social media interactions and predict sales trends. They went over how data can be used to analyze promotions to determine if they are generating the desired results and to geographically target customers, such as to sell them sports apparel if they had visited a stadium or get them out to a neighborhood store's grand opening.
The Times, for instance, is able to target ads to specific demographics, such as women 55 and older, men that play golf or people earning more than $150,000 a year, Battistoni said.
"In 1996, in its heyday, The Times Media Co. reached 74% of the market," he said. "In 2019, we reach 79.5% of the market. Our industry was challenged. People now have phones and computers, how do we deal with that? Our strategy came down to understanding our audience and how they consume news, learning from it and evolving with it. The Times reaches more people than it ever has, even in the mid-1990s."
The Times also is the leading source of news and information in the Northwest Indiana market, Battistoni said.
"It's like if you had combined the Chicago Tribune, ABC 7 and NBC 5 in Chicago," he said. "When people turn on the television in Northwest Indiana, they get Chicago news. When they turn on the radio, they get Chicago news. If they want news about the local community, they come to us and we take that very seriously."
Business owners also can use online tools like Google Analytics to track customers and their demographics, such as gender and age, Sherman said. They can use data on web traffic to make more informed decisions about marketing, such as on how active users trend over time.
"If you can see a spike, it shows it's obviously working and driving more traffic to the site," she said.
Sherman said it's more effective to use data to help reach specific, concrete goals, such as driving business by 20% during the holidays.
"That's something you can measure over a certain time frame," she said.
Businesses can use data to ensure they are using their marketing dollars wisely, she said. The data will show if it's working and let companies make a quicker pivot to a new strategy if it's not.
"You want to learn from the data you're gathering to help make the right decisions," she said.