Breaking the Glass Ceiling event to highlight career advancement strategies
Breaking the Glass Ceiling event to highlight career advancement strategies

Breaking the Glass Ceiling event to highlight career advancement strategies

Panelists, left to right, Marsha King, Ashley Gerodimos, Afsheen Mozammel and Colleen Hickman listen as Andrea Pearman of Diversified Marketing answer a question on the role of women in business leadership. The panel was part of Purdue University Northwest's sixth annual Breaking the Glass Ceiling alumnae panel discussion at PNW Westville's Dworkin Complex last year.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

The upcoming Breaking the Glass panel discussion will highlight ways for professional women to get ahead in their careers.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association, which bills itself as "the leading group in our Region for the professional development of women and their careers," and Purdue University Northwest will host seventh annual Breaking the Glass Ceiling event in celebration of Women's History Month. The panel discussion to highlight successful strategies for career advancement will take place from 12-1:30 p.m. March 31 at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

"Experts in business and industry will discuss topics such as barriers to gender equity in the workplace and bringing your authentic self to work. Speakers will their own experiences in a 'no-holds-barred' conversation intended to inspire and guide others up the workplace ladder," organizers said in a news release. "Employers and individuals are encouraged to attend to learn about how to strengthen talent pipelines, how to turn major missteps into major wins, how to use your voice to create space and foster innovation, and much more."

This year's panelists include Tannaz Javadi with ArcelorMittal Global R&D, Jessica Loy with Motorola/Levono, Dawn Reynolds Pettit with Caesars Entertainment, Dr. Janet Seabrook with Community HealthNet and Kelly Shikany with Lakeside Wealth Management.

The event includes lunch. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. To register or for more information, visit NWIIWASuccess.eventbrite.com.

Faces of the Region: PNW “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” panel discussion

The Women’s History Month at Purdue University Northwest's “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” panel discussion on Monday at the Westville campus talking about topics inspired by the recent release of Sallie Krawcheck's "Own It: The Power of Women at Work."

[Photos by Tony V. Martin]

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

