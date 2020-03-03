Breaking the Glass Ceiling event to highlight career advancement strategies

The upcoming Breaking the Glass panel discussion will highlight ways for professional women to get ahead in their careers.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association, which bills itself as "the leading group in our Region for the professional development of women and their careers," and Purdue University Northwest will host seventh annual Breaking the Glass Ceiling event in celebration of Women's History Month. The panel discussion to highlight successful strategies for career advancement will take place from 12-1:30 p.m. March 31 at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

"Experts in business and industry will discuss topics such as barriers to gender equity in the workplace and bringing your authentic self to work. Speakers will their own experiences in a 'no-holds-barred' conversation intended to inspire and guide others up the workplace ladder," organizers said in a news release. "Employers and individuals are encouraged to attend to learn about how to strengthen talent pipelines, how to turn major missteps into major wins, how to use your voice to create space and foster innovation, and much more."