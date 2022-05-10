Bridge painting work to impact I-94 near Porter

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates will begin a bridge painting project on Interstate 94 between U.S. 20 and State Road 49 on or after Wednesday.

Work will begin on the eastbound side, with lanes shifted toward the median and three lanes open to traffic through the work zone. When the eastbound side is complete, work will shift to the westbound side, again with lane shifts and three lanes open through the work zone. Each direction will take approximately three weeks to complete, with work ending in late June.

Overnight lane closures will be done to allow for set up, modification and removal of the lane shifts through the work zone.

Painting is a preservation technique employed to extend the life of bridge structures, according to INDOT. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other chemicals that may cause corrosion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.