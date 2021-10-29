Bridge project would end train delays but threaten 4,000-year-old dunes and woods in Hessville

The state funding also requires Hammond to close two street crossings to address the stoppages. People would still be able to drive right up to the tracks but Parish Avenue and Arizona Avenue would be turned into residential cul-de-sacs.

"One of the conditions is to close two existing crossings, at Parrish and Arizona," he said. "We felt that realignment was certainly cheaper and would make it easier to travel through that area."

Over the last decade, Norfolk Southern has often stopped trains there for hours as they wait to enter Chicago. It's an inconvenience for drivers that also raises public safety concerns, Button said.

"Motorists get angry," he said. "Public safety vehicles can't get through. They have a long way to get around. There are some real concerns with students trying to get to and from Scott Middle School and Hessville Elementary School crawling through the trains. That's dangerous."

The state is paying about $7 million, Hammond $3.5 million and the railroad company the remainder of the $11 million project, Button said.