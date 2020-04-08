Bridge projects scheduled in Lake, LaPorte counties amid stay-at-home order

Work will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. April 15 and during the same hours April 15 to April 16. From 8 p.m. April 16 to 6 a.m. April 17, the outside lane and shoulder of southbound I-65 will be closed. The center lane will also be closed during allowable hours.

Grant Street bridge restrictions

The Grant Street bridge over Interstate 80/94 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning at or after 7 a.m. Tuesday for a preventative maintenance project expected to be completed on or after June 3.

Ind. 8 closures east of LaCrosse

Indiana 8 east of LaCrosse will be closed for work on the bridge structure at Pitner Ditch, between S 875 W and S 600 W, and for pipe lining between S 500 W and S 400 W.

The closure is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to last approximately 15 days. The official detour will follow U.S. 421, Ind. 10 and Ind. 39.

U.S. 6 near U.S. 35 intersection

Bridge work will close U.S. 6 near the U.S. 35 intersection beginning April 27. The highway will be closed at the bridge over the Kankakee River for repair work on the bridge deck and approach.