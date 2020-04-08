Bridge projects scheduled in Lake, LaPorte counties amid stay-at-home order

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several closures in the coming weeks as road construction season continues.
The work season is starting with traffic down as much as 40% on weekdays and more than 50% on weekends due to the coronavirus, INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said during Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily briefing on the virus.
"Because of this, we're getting a jump-start on our construction season," McGuinness said. Reduced traffic is allowing INDOT and contractors to expedite work in a safe manner, though McGuinness urged drivers to "slow down" when relatively open roads tempt them to speed.
All of the project schedules depend on weather conditions.
I-65 lane restrictions in Merrillville
A bridge repair project on 73rd Avenue over Interstate 65 in Merrillville will require lane closures during overnight hours beginning Monday and running through April 17. INDOT will be installing protective shielding for the bridge project.
Work hours and available driving lanes will vary nightly. Drivers should be prepared for closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Plans call for the outside lane and shoulder of northbound I-65 to be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The center lane will also be closed during allowable hours.
Work will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. April 15 and during the same hours April 15 to April 16. From 8 p.m. April 16 to 6 a.m. April 17, the outside lane and shoulder of southbound I-65 will be closed. The center lane will also be closed during allowable hours.
Grant Street bridge restrictions
The Grant Street bridge over Interstate 80/94 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning at or after 7 a.m. Tuesday for a preventative maintenance project expected to be completed on or after June 3.
Ind. 8 closures east of LaCrosse
Indiana 8 east of LaCrosse will be closed for work on the bridge structure at Pitner Ditch, between S 875 W and S 600 W, and for pipe lining between S 500 W and S 400 W.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to last approximately 15 days. The official detour will follow U.S. 421, Ind. 10 and Ind. 39.
U.S. 6 near U.S. 35 intersection
Bridge work will close U.S. 6 near the U.S. 35 intersection beginning April 27. The highway will be closed at the bridge over the Kankakee River for repair work on the bridge deck and approach.
The work is expected to be complete by May 14. The official detour will follow S.R. 23, U.S. 30 and U.S. 35.
