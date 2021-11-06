Bright spots highlight Region economy, but challenges persist

Speakers at the 2021 Business & Economic Outlook identified positive happenings in the Northwest Indiana economy, including low unemployment, strong housing demand and the South Shore Line making "the largest transportation investments in the history of Indiana."
But experts at the Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable and the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana conference in Valparaiso warned that the Region's economy faces challenges like a worker shortage, skill deficiencies, flat income and lack of housing inventory.
“Skill deficiencies are barriers to employment. These programs, if leveraged appropriately, can really benefit both employers and employees,” said Allison Bertl, executive director of workforce programs and services with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, according to a news release issued by the NWIBRT after the event. “We assess individuals and company plans to ensure people are as prepared as possible for new opportunities.”
More than 300 business people attended the event at Ivy Tech Community College Friday, according to organizers. They heard about trends affecting the Calumet Region's economy, such as a slowdown in consumer activity.
“We saw a correlation with the rise of Delta came the decline of confidence and spending,” said Steve Skalka, senior vice president and trust investment manager with Horizon Bank, according to the news release. “Shortages have also been a drag on growth. U.S. equities, though, have been amazingly resilient – because really, there is no alternative. Global valuations are a concern though, because earnings growth is projected to trend down. Return expectations are 7% annualized over the next five years, which means lower returns than average, but not bad.”
Peter Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said home prices have been soaring as demand has outpaced supply.
“The big theme of what is happening in residential markets right now is inventory,” Novak said, according to the news release. “Buyers are desperate. We’re selling more homes than ever before in NWI and we’re doing it with basically no inventory. Prices are rising dramatically as a result.”
Ty Warner, executive director of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, said efforts to make the Region a more desirable place to live have been paying off with 1.6% population growth over the last decade in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
“It doesn’t matter how many ways you have to get there if you have no place anyone wants to go," he said. "Our goal is to make the region a place people want to locate to. People are seeking places that have the amenities that they want, not just the job they want as people have in the past.”
Michael Noland, president and general manager of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, said the South Shore Line was making the largest transportation investments in the history of Indiana with the Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects. The West Lake Corridor project will cost an estimated $944 million, and the Double Tracking Project $495 million.
They're expected to generate $2 billion in private investment, creating up to 7,000 new jobs.
“Visions of these projects go all the way back to the ‘80s. We’re finally bringing $1.5 billion dollars worth of projects to northwest Indiana and we’re just about to put shovels in the ground,” Noland said, according to the news release. “It’s so much fun to change the conversation to not ‘if’ but ‘when.’”
William Sheldrake, president of Indianapolis-based Policy Analytics, said the South Shore Line projects should generate a $310 million state sales tax increase and a state income tax increase of $192 million.
“We’ve seen a lot of great, high aspirations in many of the communities surrounding these developments. These are huge, huge investments," he said, according to the news release. "The encouraging thing about these is that they’re happening now. Not just the rail projects, but the community planning and engineering around them. The communities seem to really be responding well."
Northwest Indiana's economic growth rate has been near zero over the last decade as real income per person has been flat. Jobs have declined 4.4% in Northwest Indiana over the last four years.
“We’re seeing a transformation of the skills required of the jobs anticipated over the next five years,” Sindone said, according to the news release. “People are going to have to learn new things. Jobs will be different.”
While unemployment is down, people have been leaving the labor force, with the participation rate falling to just more than 58%.
“Many employers are having a difficult time finding people. Why is that? Some people think it’s because of the extra unemployment assistance. Some people think people just want to stay home. The way I look at it is, people got used to earning income from home, and taking care of their kids while earning income from home,” Sindone said. “Workers got beat up during the pandemic. People who had to go to work, went to work. Now that things are opening up, people are saying they’re done. They need a break.”