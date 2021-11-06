Bright spots highlight Region economy, but challenges persist

They're expected to generate $2 billion in private investment, creating up to 7,000 new jobs.

“Visions of these projects go all the way back to the ‘80s. We’re finally bringing $1.5 billion dollars worth of projects to northwest Indiana and we’re just about to put shovels in the ground,” Noland said, according to the news release. “It’s so much fun to change the conversation to not ‘if’ but ‘when.’”

William Sheldrake, president of Indianapolis-based Policy Analytics, said the South Shore Line projects should generate a $310 million state sales tax increase and a state income tax increase of $192 million.

“We’ve seen a lot of great, high aspirations in many of the communities surrounding these developments. These are huge, huge investments," he said, according to the news release. "The encouraging thing about these is that they’re happening now. Not just the rail projects, but the community planning and engineering around them. The communities seem to really be responding well."

Northwest Indiana's economic growth rate has been near zero over the last decade as real income per person has been flat. Jobs have declined 4.4% in Northwest Indiana over the last four years.