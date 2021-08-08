Broadband expansion hailed as 'transformative'

"That will connect 22,000 Hoosier families," she said.

In the last legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly invested an additional $250 million to continue to expand broadband across the state.

"Broadband became so important, because of COVID, we had 18 bills that were introduced during this last General Assembly," she said. "We will continue to provide Hoosiers with broadband in this northern part of the state."

Connecting every Hoosier to broadband will come with a steep price tag of about $3 billion, so the state has set priorities, said State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso. Hospitals and health care clinics have taken priority.

"Everybody wants it. They want it now," he said. "Our average cost out of that $79 million is $7,500 per rural house. Broadband is $47,000 per mile for the fiber. It's very, very competitive for businesses and there is a lot of work left to be done."

Scott Bergs, CEO of Vivacity Networks, said internet service providers, municipalities and other institutions across Northern Indiana will be able to take advantage of the new infrastructure that will be installed over the next six months.