Broadband expansion hailed as 'transformative'

The Digital Crossroad Fiber Network along the Indiana Toll Road is being hailed as a "transformative" expansion of broadband that could boost economic development, increase internet speeds and expand high-speed internet access across northern Indiana.
Economic development officials will be able to tout the new infrastructure as a selling point, said Tom Dakich, managing partner for Digital Crossroad on Hammond's lakefront.
"You'll be able to say to somebody, 'come to Lake County and we can give you access to better internet, quicker internet, more broadband,'" he said. "The internet is going to be quicker and stronger and better. Don't underestimate how important this could be when you go out and talk to people about it, how transformative this can be. Can I tell you if the biggest cryptocurrency company in the world is going to come here? No. But go talk to them."
Lakefront data center Digital Crossroad and Vivacity Networks are investing $25 million to expand fiber along the Indiana Toll Road into adjoining communities and neighboring states, including the 350 E. Cermak Road data center in Chicago that's considered part of "the backbone of the internet."
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, while visiting Lost Marsh Golf Couse in Hammond Thursday, said that Indiana has set aside $100 million to invest in broadband since a study in 2018 found a major chunk of the state's population lacked high-speed internet access. About $79 million of the funds have been awarded so far.
"That will connect 22,000 Hoosier families," she said.
In the last legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly invested an additional $250 million to continue to expand broadband across the state.
"Broadband became so important, because of COVID, we had 18 bills that were introduced during this last General Assembly," she said. "We will continue to provide Hoosiers with broadband in this northern part of the state."
Connecting every Hoosier to broadband will come with a steep price tag of about $3 billion, so the state has set priorities, said State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso. Hospitals and health care clinics have taken priority.
"Everybody wants it. They want it now," he said. "Our average cost out of that $79 million is $7,500 per rural house. Broadband is $47,000 per mile for the fiber. It's very, very competitive for businesses and there is a lot of work left to be done."
Scott Bergs, CEO of Vivacity Networks, said internet service providers, municipalities and other institutions across Northern Indiana will be able to take advantage of the new infrastructure that will be installed over the next six months.
"This is the culmination of partnerships that began over a decade ago," he said. "Continued partnerships are going to be needed to optimize and capitalize off of the opportunities that are presented. It's not anyone person's job to capitalize off the broadband infrastructure we're expanding in the region. It's going to take all of us working together."
Vivacity Networks is a nationwide design-build firm that provides fiber to end users like Comcast, AT&T, or hospital or financial networks.
"My kids like to think I'm in this cool phone/internet technology business," he said. "The reality is we're not really in the technology side. The reality is we're the plumbers of the internet. We provide the pipes. We leave the technology to people who are much smarter than I am, who are much more creative with applications that are going to change and enhance people's lives."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Schoop's Hamburgers closed in the food court at Southlake Mall, where it was one of the longest-running staples.
Closed
Shark's Fish and Chicken also closed its location in the food court at Southlake Mall.
Closed
Aldo closed in the Southlake Mall in Hobart after the struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its debt.
Open
As traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains continue to suffer because of the disruptive force of e-commerce and the convenience of getting …
Coming soon
Harry Potter is flying his Quidditch broom into Hobart.
Open
Old School Bar and Grill is now serving drinks in Merrillville.
Coming soon
Smoothie King plans to take over a former Brown's Chicken in Tinley Park.
