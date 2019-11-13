LAPORTE — The heavy lift of extending broadband to rural areas is off the floor in LaPorte County.
About 30 properties near Michigan City just received faster internet service with help from the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force, a team of community tech experts and advisers.
It’s the first victory of the task force since it was formed seven months ago to get high-speed internet extended to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
Tony Rodriquez, director of the LaPorte County Office for Economic & Community Development, said much of the task force's focus has been on data collecting and developing relationships with service providers.
The data was used to map where the need for adequate service lies most.
The maps also help calculate the amount of fiber optic infrastructure that has to be laid to connect with existing lines, and where enough prospective customers exist for connections to be economically feasible for the providers.
The new connections were made in the area of U.S. 421 and 300 North by ACME Communications.
The Michigan City-based internet provider funded the connections to one of the more populated unincorporated areas of the county.
"We are in the digital age and this is in an area already near our existing infrastructure," said Bill Richey, the ACME Communications CEO.
Rodriquez said the biggest challenge is reaching sparsely populated areas where not enough in user fees can be generated to offset a provider’s investment.
"The further we get into the rural reaches of LaPorte County is when the economics fall apart," he said.
The state has made rural broadband a top priority by setting aside $100 million to subsidize the cost for providers.
More federal dollars for rural broadband have also been made available.
The task force was unsuccessful in its first attempt to tap into the state funding, but a second grant application is in the works.
"We learned a lot about the process and we’re much better prepared for the next announcement of funding rounds," he said.
Rodriguez said no decision has been made on a timeline for filling in the service gaps.
However, Rodriguez said that service expansion should speed up because the data needed by providers to consider new service areas is now at their fingertips.
Rodriguez said the task force has not applied for any of the federal dollars but he did go to Washington D.C. recently to make connections and let decision makers know just how active LaPorte County has been in trying to fill the need here.
"It’s not a luxury anymore. It is an essential utility we all need," said LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias, chairwoman of the task force.