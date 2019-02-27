Bronko's charging back to Crown Point after four-year absence

CROWN POINT — Since the Crown Point institution Bronko’s Restaurant and Lounge had its last call in 2015, customers have driven all the way out to the Bronko's in the Hebron Lanes bowling alley in Hebron to get a taste of that renowned pizza.
"A lot of customers make the comment that they wish we were closer," owner Nick Tarailo said. "They have to go on Highway 231 past Interstate 65. It's 20 minutes and by the time they get home four slices might be gone."
But Bronko's, a 55-year-old Region staple where Hillary Clinton famously knocked back a shot of whiskey and a beer during the 2008 presidential primary, plans to return to Crown Point this year.
Tarailo and former employees hope to build a new 4,000-square-foot building for a revived Bronko's at 1404 E. Joliet St. by the Sportsplex in Crown Point. The group intends to bring back the eatery's famous pizza and celebrated fried chicken.
"The menu will not be as extensive as the one we had before," Tarailo said. "We'll have the pizza, the fried chicken, ribs, fish and sandwiches, our core items, the basic menu when it opened more than 50 years ago."
Tarailo's father started Bronko's in Gary in 1964, and the Crown Point location opened in the early 1980s.
"I don't like the idea of being retired. I would rather be working," Tarailo said. "It was always a fun business. We were in Crown Point for 32, 33 years. We had one in Portage and the two in Gary. We've been around Northwest Indiana for a while."
The new restaurant will be about 2,000-square-feet smaller than the last Crown Point location at the Jewel-Osco shopping center on North Main Street. It will include a small bar area and a lot of family dining with booths and tables.
"We were never a bar bar," he said. "We were always a restaurant that served alcohol."
The new location at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue was ideal because it's just off the highway and near ballparks frequented by families.
"We've always been a family-friendly place," he said. "Kids like pizza."
Bronko's plans to be open until 10 or 11 p.m. on weeknights and Sundays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout and likely delivery.
"There's a lot of people doing delivery now," Tarailo said. "McDonald's is doing delivery, and they've done a lot more to investigate the feasibility. We want to keep up with the big boys."
The new restaurant will be more modern, with brick facades and aesthetic flourishes.
Bronko's hopes to start construction this spring if it gets all the necessary approvals and a three-way liquor license. Tarailo hopes it will reopen later this year.
"Just as many people are excited to have the chicken back as to have the pizza back," he said. "It's good people like us for more than one thing. People like a lot of our stuff. It's going to be nice to see the old customers back and hopefully to see some new ones."