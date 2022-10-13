 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brookside subdivision will bring 175 homes to Portage

A new subdivision will bring 175 single-family homes priced in the $400,000 range to Portage.

Miami-based Lennar, a national home construction company, is building the neighborhood of new homes near U.S. 6 and Airport Road in Portage. It's less than three miles from the Indiana Toll Road, close to Interstate 94 and a 40-mile drive to downtown Chicago. The new subdivision is across the street from Portage High School.

Home prices will range from $381,990 to $413,990. The developer estimated the tax rate at 1.25% and the homeowners association fees about $40 a month.

The one- to two-story homes will range in size from 1,723 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms to 2,607 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A variety of designs are available. 

More than 50 people turned out to a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new sales center at 3203 Thoreau Drive in Portage. Dignitaries on hand included Mayor Sue Lynch, Portage Chamber of Commerce representatives and Lennar's Todd Kleven.

For more information, visit lennar.com or contact Coldwell Banker Realty Broker Dan Durochik at dan.durochik@cbexchange.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

