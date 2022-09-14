Brumms Plaza undergoes major renovation in Highland

Work is nearly complete on a major renovation of Brumms Plaza on 45th Street in Highland.

New owner 45th Street Partners LLC bought the shopping center last year and has invested $325,000 into freshening up the property. It hired general contractor Vendramini Construction to do the work.

"This is for a long-needed façade improvement," Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said.

The 20,000-square-foot retail center was built in 1982. It's long been home to tenants like Bloomin' Barn, Butterfingers, Arrennellos Pizza, Cottage Care and Ali Baba's Market.

"Our attraction to the property was the extremely stable successful tenancy," owner Jim Lyons said. "The average business at Brumms Plaza has been a tenant for over 18 years and has been 100% occupied since being built. The center is anchored by Bloomin Barn florist and Butterfingers bakery. Brumms Plaza is in a great location with long-established customer base but was terribly in need of an extensive renovation."

45th Street Partners secured a $20,000 property facade improvement grant from the Highland Redevelopment Commission to assist with the remodeling.

"It was an easy decision for us to bring Brumms Plaza back to its glory days, and so we applied for a facade improvement grant through the Highland Redevelopment Commission. We found the town of Highland excellent to work with and we both shared an interest in greatly improving the property which was becoming an eyesore to the town," Lyons said. "The minute we started the renovation it became a sense of pride and great enjoyment tearing out the old and replacing with the new. We are extremely proud with the finished results, and most importantly, I think our tenants and their customers are as well."