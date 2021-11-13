Bryan’s Florist founder remembered: "His streak of motivation is unmatched'

Bryan’s Florist founder and longtime Northwest Indiana businessman Ray J. Bryan died at the age of 91 after going into business for himself as a teen and going on to open floral shops all around the Region.
"He's someone who loved his family, who loved his community," his son David Bryan said. "He was fair. He was always fair to his customers and anyone he did business with.
Bryan owned as many as 10 businesses at a time and opened Bryan's Florist shops in Gary, Griffith, Crown Point, Hammond, Whiting, Munster, Highland, Hobart, Portage, Merrillville and St. John.
He also served as president of the Merrillville Chamber of Commerce, opened a Schoop's Hamburgers restaurant on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood and developed homes, including the Bryan Ridge Valley and Bryan Ridge Manor subdivisions in Crown Point.
"His streak of motivation was unmatched," his son said. "He set the bar high for everyone else."
Bryan was extremely active in the community, serving in the Knights of Columbus, Merrillville Rotary, F.O.P. Auxiliary, VFW and Kiwanis. He also served as president of the Merrillville Red Cross.
"He was a problem solver," Bryan said. "The American Red Cross was on the verge of bankruptcy. He came in and made quite a few changes and saved it in the early 1990s. He did a lot of great things for the Red Cross in Northwest Indiana."
Bryan served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He often joked that eaters wouldn't be so picky after six months in the infantry.
"He had a good sense of humor," Bryan said. "He had dad jokes and some that were a little spicier. He always had a joke and loved practical jokes."
Born in Chicago, his family moved to Gary after losing their home in the Great Depression. He grew up on Ridge Road in Gary at a time when it was lined with gladiolus farms. He worked for gladiolus farmers as a kid, convinced his parents to give him a piece of land at 19 and built a small structure that was the first Bryan's Florist location and that remains in business today.
He started the company in 1949 and retired in 2000, turning it over to his children. He expanded Bryan's Florist all across Lake County.
"He was always motivated to be the biggest and best," Bryan said.
He also always sought to help others, even bringing over a family of six from war-torn Laos to the United States.
"He was in Rotary for 40 years," Bryan said. "He started the Merrillville Festival of Lights at Hidden Lake Park every Christmas. The people in Northwest Indiana were always good to him and supportive, making him a great success in business. He felt it was important to give back to the community, that they made you who you are."