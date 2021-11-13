Bryan’s Florist founder remembered: "His streak of motivation is unmatched'

Bryan served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He often joked that eaters wouldn't be so picky after six months in the infantry.

"He had a good sense of humor," Bryan said. "He had dad jokes and some that were a little spicier. He always had a joke and loved practical jokes."

Born in Chicago, his family moved to Gary after losing their home in the Great Depression. He grew up on Ridge Road in Gary at a time when it was lined with gladiolus farms. He worked for gladiolus farmers as a kid, convinced his parents to give him a piece of land at 19 and built a small structure that was the first Bryan's Florist location and that remains in business today.

He started the company in 1949 and retired in 2000, turning it over to his children. He expanded Bryan's Florist all across Lake County.

"He was always motivated to be the biggest and best," Bryan said.

He also always sought to help others, even bringing over a family of six from war-torn Laos to the United States.