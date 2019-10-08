When Ray Bryan was working at Inland Steel in East Chicago at 18 years old, his colleagues pointed out that he lived across from three cemeteries — Ridgelawn, Mt. Mercy and St. Mary's Russian Orthodox — and there was nowhere nearby to buy flowers.
Seeing the opportunity, Bryan asked his father if he could buy a vacant lot with his college savings.
"For what?"
"A flower shop."
"What are you, nuts?" Bryan recalls his father saying. "What about college?"
"I'll go to night school," he assured him.
In 1949, at the age of 19, Bryan opened his first flower shop at 4238 W. Ridge Road. Bryan's Florist and Greenhouse grew to having as many as 10 locations and 50 employees across Northwest Indiana. The Region institution just celebrated its 70th anniversary serving Region residents at important moments in their lives: weddings, funerals, anniversaries, birthdays, bouts of illness, high school dances and Valentine's Days.
"It's taken a lot of hard work from the family that runs the business," Ray's son Dave Bryan said. "We've always prided ourselves on high quality and low prices."
Bryan's Florist and Greenhouse still operates four locations: in downtown Crown Point, Merrillville, Hobart and its original flagship in Gary.
Four generations of the Bryan family now work at the floral shops. Ray Bryan's mother Anna ran it for three years right after it opened when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent off to serve in the Korean War.
"She was hysterical because I was her only son," said Bryan, who's now 89 years old. "She would leave my clothes laying around the house to pretend I was still home. She took care of the business and kept it running when I was gone. When I got back she gave me the bank book and said, 'here's the money, now you need to get a greenhouse.'"
After returning home from the war, Ray Bryan returned to work at Inland Steel, so he could save money when he ran the floral shop part-time. Anna Bryan continued to help him, working into her 70s and taking naps to recharge to finish out her shifts.
He went to an art school in Chicago for night classes to learn how to arrange corsages. The business really took off after he quit the steel mill and focused on it full-time, keeping it open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. because he needed the money.
"It kept growing and growing," he said. "I needed another place, found a store that was empty in Griffith and rented that. I had five stores when I was 20-something years old."
In the beginning, Ray Bryan drove the delivery truck himself, employing a single designer and cashier at the shop on Ridge Road in Gary. He eventually bought out other floral shops across Northwest Indiana, but expanded mainly through franchising and training franchisees, like the original Hobart shop owner who was laid off from a steel mill after 20 years and was uncertain and despondent about what he'd do next.
Known across the Region, Bryan's Florist and Greenhouse once had billboards on the Borman Expressway and routinely took out full-page newspaper ads with Ray Bryan's kids saying they buy all their flowers from daddy. He ended up employing dozens of people, many of whom went on to open their own floral shops across Northwest Indiana.
Bryan said he was able to build the company up into the largest floral shop in Northwest Indiana by treating customers like family and offering low prices. Some competitors would buy a rose from a wholesaler for $1 and sell it for $5, but he would sell it for no more than $1.50 or $2.
The floral business evolved considerably over time. The flowers once were mostly grown locally, but are now flown in from South America, Mexico, Africa, Europe and all over the world. Local floral shops also faced increased competition, such as from grocery stores. Bryan's Florist & Greenhouse went from selling mainly roses, mums and carnations in the 1970s to hundreds of varieties today.
The shop has had to adapt to an internet era, with it now making deliveries all over Northwest Indiana seven days a week, nearly 365 days a year. And there's been a resurgence of interest in the few flowers that grow well in Midwestern summers, like sunflowers, marigolds and snapdragons.
Bryan's Florist and Greenhouse marked its 70th anniversary at a gathering on the weekend. More than 70 people gathered to reminisce, including employees, vendors and past employees, including one man who worked there 37 years.
"Seventy years is big feat," said Dave Bryan, who now runs three of the stores. "It's because of our dedication to the business and the customers. Our slogan is 'the same family business since 1949.' We treat our customers like family. It's pretty remarkable to have stayed in Gary this long and we are here to stay in Gary. The community has supported us and we will support this community."