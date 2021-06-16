Buckcherry, Christopher Titus, and Mick Foley to play Hobart Art Theatre

The hard rock band Buckcherry, comedian Christopher Titus and wrestler Mick Foley will perform at the Hobart Art Theatre in Hobart.

Buckcherry, which enjoyed commercial success in the 1990s and early 2000s, will perform at the historic Art Deco movie theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Opening acts include Core, Praise The Fallen and Among The Essence, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The California-based band, known for hits like "Sorry," is touring in support of its ninth studio album "Hellbound." It's opened for acts like AC/DC and Lenny Kravitz.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling legend Mick Foley will appear at the theater at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 as part of his "The Nice Day" tour. The hardcore wrestling icon known as "the Hardcore Legend" will "tell stories you already know" from his memoir "Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks" and do comedy. Special guests include Mike Stricker and Keelan Wendorf.