Buckett Pendley: A half-century working a dream job

CROWN POINT — At age 86, Buckett Pendley has no thoughts of retiring.

Pendley has been a certified Realtor for 50 years and is the owner of American Dream Realty in Crown Point, which she founded more than 35 years ago. For Pendley, who was given the nickname "Buckett" as a child by her big brother, selling houses is a dream job because of the people she has met and continues to meet.

“I’m still doing it. It’s been enjoyable. You become their family after you become their Realtor,” Pendley said.

Pendley, a 1954 graduate of Hammond Tech Institute, grew up in Hammond, and her earliest dreams were to become an artist.

Her mother, a widow, even had aspirations for her daughter to study at The Art Institute of Chicago.

Instead she married classmate Mickey Pendley as soon as she turned 18; they met at a high school sock hop. They married on Aug. 14, 1954, and are parents to two sons, Trent and Brett.

The Pendley family moved from Hammond to Crown Point in October 1967 and built a home on 117th Avenue, which Trent dubbed the “Little House on the Prairie” because of its location in the country.

While raising her family, she continued with her art, selling her oil paintings to local studios.

She also noticed a trend of families, including former Hammond neighbors, wanting to move to Crown Point.

“I painted pictures and sold them and that’s how I earned money to go into real estate,” Pendley said.

Pendley performed her due diligence, working for area Realtors and then switching at one point to also become a builder. She was responsible for home construction in Shorewood, outside Valparaiso, as well as Lakes of the Four Seasons.

In 1987, Pendley decided she wanted to open a real estate business in Crown Point by turning a circa-1909 house at 150 N. Main St. into her office.

She transformed it inside and out in her eclectic and artistic style, despite the naysayers. “Mom’s outlived all those who challenged her operations and questioned how long she would be in business,” Trent said.

Pendley recalled butting heads with local officials when she wanted to turn the aging former rental house into a real estate business. Her staff of Realtors initially was all women, and hers was one of the first real estate businesses in Crown Point owned by a woman.

“I thought they were going to burn me at the stake,” Pendley said. "The local fathers didn’t like me buying the business.”

Pendley instead made a name for herself, including receiving recognition from then-Mayor James Metros and then-President Bill Clinton.

And Pendley showcased her business by participating in numerous Crown Point activities, including the Fourth of July parade, during which she donned a sequined red, white and blue outfit.

The outfit, tucked into the corner of her study, is among the carefully arranged memorabilia, articles, photos and personal artwork.

Pendley, dressed in a pink zebra jacket and wearing a necklace with the initial B during a recent interview, sits at her desk, her iPhone within easy reach.

Pendley says all her hard work as a Realtor has provided a wonderful life, filled with travel and meeting people from many points on the globe.

“I’ve traveled to Europe and Israel and all over the world. We met a lot of people,” Pendley said.

Pendley has also been part of a lot of changes within the real estate business. Compare the long days when Realtors would pick up a key to show a home anytime day or night to the use of modern technology, with homes viewed online and most buyers preapproved.

“Texting and using the computer has saved us so much time,” she said.

Pendley has watched the economy rise and fall over the past 50 years. The housing market slowed in 2022, but 2021 was a banner year for sales in Northwest Indiana.

“In 2021, Crown Point was on fire,” Pendley said.