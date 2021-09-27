Building community: Maggie Clifton engages Valpo residents with their hometown

Maggie Clifton may not be from Valparaiso, but she says she sure feels like she is.
As director of community engagement for the city of Valparaiso, Clifton serves as a liaison for the city with several community and neighborhood groups.
“It’s about really getting people connected with what we do, engaging them in the process and expanding the opportunities for people to get involved,” she said.
As part of her duties, Clifton oversees popular programs including the neighborhood grant program, the government academy, the mayor’s youth council and the “Good Neighbor Recognition” program.
Many of these community programs residents know today are the result of an initiative by Clifton to bring residents together through unique opportunities.
“I’m proud of how we’ve grown our department over the last few years,” Clifton said. “It was a challenge to get to know the community and listen to what some of these gaps may be.”
Her favorite project has been the neighborhood grants program, a program that Clifton spearheaded to help fund the individual needs of neighborhoods within Valparaiso. The program began in 2018.
“We awarded $55,000 at first, and this year, we’ve awarded over $200,000,” she said.
The grants program allows each recipient neighborhood to decide where the funding goes, with some choosing to apply the money toward park enhancements and others choosing other upgrades like new signage or tree plantings.
“It’s neat because each neighborhood has a say in what makes sense for them,” Clifton said. “We help them see their ideas come to life.”
Clifton, 30, grew up in central Indiana in the town of Avon, just west of Indianapolis. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work in 2014 at Ball State University. Before moving to Valparaiso, Clifton worked for the Indiana Association of United Ways, performing advocacy work at the state level.
“I kept getting more and more drawn to the local side of things,” she said. “We had members around the state and I kept hearing what they were able to do in their local communities and I became more interested in that.”
Since coming to Valparaiso in 2018, she has worked to implement many of the ideas that are making a difference in the community today, including the mayor’s youth council. Participating in the program currently are 18 high school juniors who are learning leadership skills and gaining knowledge on how the community and city government works.
“Before the pandemic, we worked with a couple of students to study youth councils around the state to see how they work,” Clifton said. “It’s nice to see it come to life because it’s been shaped by the youth and what they want to see, too.”
Started under Clifton’s leadership as well is the City Government Academy, which provides residents with an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the city operates and how citizens can be more engaged in public decision making.
“We’ve had about 75 people who have graduated from the academy,” Clifton said.
During the pandemic, Clifton also spearheaded the city’s efforts to help local nonprofits, including planning a food drive and multiple blood drives.
“There was a time where people wanted to help out however they could, but a lot of opportunities were shut down,” she said. “These were a couple of ways we were able to get involved.”
In addition to her work with the city, Clifton serves as a Valparaiso Schools Foundation board member and Northwest Indiana Community Action board member. She is also a member of Tri Kappa Iota and a Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce ambassador.
“More personally, I like to hang out with my husband, Kyle, and two cats, and we like to watch sports and have fun in downtown Valparaiso where we enjoy the restaurants and parks,” Clifton said.
Although Clifton has worked to further generate a sense of community in the city, she says that sense of community has been extended back to her as well.
“I feel like so many great people welcomed me and were able to help,” she said. “I have a lot of people I can call and ask their opinions, and not everyone has that when they start a new job somewhere. I feel really lucky with the number of mentors I have in the community for being here a short time.”
“It’s about really getting people connected with what we do, engaging them in the process and expanding the opportunities for people to get involved.”