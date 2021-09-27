Building community: Maggie Clifton engages Valpo residents with their hometown

The grants program allows each recipient neighborhood to decide where the funding goes, with some choosing to apply the money toward park enhancements and others choosing other upgrades like new signage or tree plantings.

“It’s neat because each neighborhood has a say in what makes sense for them,” Clifton said. “We help them see their ideas come to life.”

Clifton, 30, grew up in central Indiana in the town of Avon, just west of Indianapolis. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work in 2014 at Ball State University. Before moving to Valparaiso, Clifton worked for the Indiana Association of United Ways, performing advocacy work at the state level.

“I kept getting more and more drawn to the local side of things,” she said. “We had members around the state and I kept hearing what they were able to do in their local communities and I became more interested in that.”

Since coming to Valparaiso in 2018, she has worked to implement many of the ideas that are making a difference in the community today, including the mayor’s youth council. Participating in the program currently are 18 high school juniors who are learning leadership skills and gaining knowledge on how the community and city government works.