Bulkmatic acquires Paris Transport and expands to Kansas City

Bulkmatic has acquired Paris Transport for an undisclosed sum, expanding its capacity in central Illinois and Indianapolis.
The Griffith-based company, one of the largest dry bulk transporters in North America, bought Paris Transport, a 44-year-old freight shipment company based in Paris, Illinois.
“The two organizations have a similar customer focus, and our networks match up very well. We believe this combination will improve service to PTI’s long-standing customers by tapping into Bulkmatic’s regional capacity,” said Doug Smittkamp, vice president of Paris Transport.
The Paris Transport management team will continue to run Bulkmatic's expanded operations that now include dry bulk tank and dry van trucking, a tank wash and a 50,000-square-foot food-grade warehouse.
“Bulkmatic has always thought very highly of Paris Transport Inc.," said Jeff Bingham, Bulkmatic vice president of sales. "This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the benefits of market density to improve service to new and existing regional customers."
Founded in 1965, Bulkmatic employs 800 people and has a fleet of more than 500 trucks at terminals around the country. It ships food, plastic and other bulk commodities across the country. The trucking and logistics company just ranked 177th in the 2020 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 rankings and was near the top in the bulk division.
It recently expanded to Kansas City, where it opened a bulk transloading rail yard with 100 rail cars that's served by the Kansas City Southern Railway.
“We are excited to expand our rail yard network to include the Kansas City market,” Bulkmatic U.S. President Chris Kravas said. “The new location will allow us to offer state of the art transload and bulk trucking services to shippers of plastics, edibles, chemical and mineral products.”
