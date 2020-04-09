Bulkmatic acquires Paris Transport and expands to Kansas City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bulkmatic has acquired Paris Transport for an undisclosed sum, expanding its capacity in central Illinois and Indianapolis.

The Griffith-based company, one of the largest dry bulk transporters in North America, bought Paris Transport, a 44-year-old freight shipment company based in Paris, Illinois.

“The two organizations have a similar customer focus, and our networks match up very well. We believe this combination will improve service to PTI’s long-standing customers by tapping into Bulkmatic’s regional capacity,” said Doug Smittkamp, vice president of Paris Transport.

The Paris Transport management team will continue to run Bulkmatic's expanded operations that now include dry bulk tank and dry van trucking, a tank wash and a 50,000-square-foot food-grade warehouse.

“Bulkmatic has always thought very highly of Paris Transport Inc.," said Jeff Bingham, Bulkmatic vice president of sales. "This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the benefits of market density to improve service to new and existing regional customers."