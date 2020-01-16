Griffith-based Bulkmatic, which is one of the largest dry bulk transporters in the United States, is teaming up with Seattle-based Bulk FR8 to form a new nationwide joint venture.
The companies are launching Dry Bulk FR8, which will offer dry bulk brokerage and logistics services across the country, providing "nationwide truckload capacity solutions for dry bulk shippers."
“We’ve provided dry bulk trucking and rail transload services for more than 50 years," Bulkmatic President Chris Kravas said. "We are happy to announce that we can now offer brokerage services by working with one of the best liquid bulk brokerages in the business and become a one-stop transportation solution for our customers."
The new company is headquartered at the privately owned Bulkmatic's recently renovated corporate office at 2001 N. Cline Ave. in Griffith, where Bulk FR8 employees have relocated from Seattle.
“This is an exciting alliance because we share a similar customer service philosophy and company culture," Bulk FR8 Founder and President Wayne Levinson said. "By combining our strong management team, advanced brokerage technology, and safety-focused processes with Bulkmatic’s expertise and capacity in dry bulk trucking, we will offer the dry bulk transportation market unparalleled service and rates."
The family-owned Bulkmatic was founded in 1965 and has grown into one of the largest dry bulk transportation companies in the country. It employs 800 people nationwide and operates more than 1,400 pneumatic dry bulk trailers that truck bulk commodities for food companies, plastic manufacturers and shipping firms around the country. Bulk FR8 operates more than 500 tank truck carriers.
