Buona Beef adds meatless option of Italian Beefless Sandwich

Do you want your Italian Beef dry, wet, dipped, baptized or meatless?

Buona Beef, the Chicagoland chain of Italian beef restaurants with locations in Schererville, Flossmoor and Frankfort, has rolled out a plant-based Italian Beefless Sandwich for vegetarian and vegan customers. The fast-casual restaurant chain partnered with Chicago-based Upton's Naturals to create the Seitan Italian beef-like sandwich with giardiniera with veggie-based gravy.

Every ingredient in the $7.99 sandwich is plant-based and prepared separately to ensure no cross-contamination with meat products, a common concern among vegans as more eateries roll out Impossible Burgers and other plant-based products.

Other restaurant chains like White Castle and Burger King have started grilling up next-generation faux-meat plant-based products – which are also becoming increasingly common in grocery stores like Strack & Van Til and Jewel-Osco as more people maintain a plant-based diet or seek to cut down on their meat consumption for climate concerns or health reasons.

Buona Beef is rolling out the option to cater to all potential customers as Chicago ranks among the top vegan-friendly cities in the United States.