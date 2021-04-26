Buona Beef adds meatless option of Italian Beefless Sandwich

Do you want your Italian Beef dry, wet, dipped, baptized or meatless?
Buona Beef, the Chicagoland chain of Italian beef restaurants with locations in Schererville, Flossmoor and Frankfort, has rolled out a plant-based Italian Beefless Sandwich for vegetarian and vegan customers. The fast-casual restaurant chain partnered with Chicago-based Upton's Naturals to create the Seitan Italian beef-like sandwich with giardiniera with veggie-based gravy.
Every ingredient in the $7.99 sandwich is plant-based and prepared separately to ensure no cross-contamination with meat products, a common concern among vegans as more eateries roll out Impossible Burgers and other plant-based products.
Other restaurant chains like White Castle and Burger King have started grilling up next-generation faux-meat plant-based products – which are also becoming increasingly common in grocery stores like Strack & Van Til and Jewel-Osco as more people maintain a plant-based diet or seek to cut down on their meat consumption for climate concerns or health reasons.
Buona Beef is rolling out the option to cater to all potential customers as Chicago ranks among the top vegan-friendly cities in the United States.
“While Buona is known for our Original Italian Beef, we wanted to expand our plant-based menu options to serve the growing number of vegans and vegetarians who join their families at our restaurants. We wanted something that felt true to our establishments, menu offering and family recipes, which is why we decided to use our signature dish as inspiration,” said Candice Jordan, director of marketing with Buona. “We all felt Upton’s Naturals was the best fit as a partner. We wanted the sandwich to be all natural like our original Buona Beef and being local was the gravy on top. We’re excited to be one of the first multi-unit restaurants able to offer an authentic plant-based Italian ‘beefless’ sandwich.”
Buona Beef will offer the sandwich at all 24 of its locations across Chicagoland. It uses the same French bread or hot or mild giardiniera but is made with all-natural seitan that packs 43 grams of protein doused in a vegan gravy made with a vegetable-based broth, olive oil and Italian spices.
“When vegans go out to eat, they crave the same variety and savory meal options as anyone, just without the meat to go with it,” said Upton’s Naturals founder Dan Staackmann. “There’s so much opportunity to serve the community of people embracing a plant-based diet, which stretches far beyond having a vegan burger on the menu. The Buona Beef family understands that, and with our slices of seitan, we’re so happy to be able to support them bringing a 100% vegan take on the traditional Italian beef sandwich to Chicago.”
The Italian Beefless Sandwich will be available through the summer.